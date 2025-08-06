Pop Singer Reveals Spicy ‘Law & Order: SVU’ Role She’d Like to Play

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit (SVU) is also popular among pop stars. So much so that Reneé Rapp wants a guest starring role.

She’s currently on an acting break while she focuses on her new album, Bite Me. But, she says starring alongside Mariska Hargitay would make her return to acting quickly.

When asked what character she’d like to play as a potential Law & Order: Special Victims Unit guest star, it’s not a killer or victim. “Let me tell ya. I would be — Mariska Hargitay‘s lover. She would be gay, finally,” Rapp said on Today of the actress who stars as Captain Olivia Benson, per Deadline.

“There was an episode where they were talking about it and considering if she was gay,” she continued. “I feel like Christopher Meloni‘s character was like, ‘No, like, you’re a lesbian.’ And she was was like, ‘Um, no.’ Liar.” She added that their characters would “somehow get tangled in an undercover kind of miss[ion], probably with a drug empire.”

Fans have been longing for Benson and Elliott Stabler to finally make a romantic connection. In recent seasons of the show, and its crossover Law & Order: Organized Crime, writers have teased longtime a kiss between the two former partners. Meloni recently teased an upcoming return to the show by sharing behind-the-scenes photos with co-stars.

Of her acting hiatus, the singer/rapper said, “[I thought], I can do music on the side, like, I can just hustle. And now I’ve just kept acting, because it keeps supporting the music. Acting was my way into tricking everyone that I warranted attention.”

Rapp has starred in the 2024 version of Mean Girls, as well as The Sex Lives of College Girls, and Reneé Rapp: Snow Angel. She transitioned into music with her debut solo album, Snow Angel.