‘Law & Order: SVU’: Velasco Takes the Lead on a Case That Hits Close to Home in Exclusive Sneak Peek

Tonight’s new episode of Law & Order: SVU will be hitting close to home for Detective Velasco, and PopCulture.com has an exclusive sneak peek. In “Extinguished,” airing at 9 p.m. ET on NBC, “Velasco teams up with a community security guard eager to prove his mettle to find a suspect in the assault of two teens.”

In the exclusive clip, the team goes over the case and tries to come up with a plan. Velasco gives his take on the situation, and Benson tells him he’s taking the lead. With the case taking place in his own neighborhood, it might be a bit hard on him but it seems like Benson is putting all of her trust in him, and her instincts are never wrong. It will be exciting to see him take the lead and how it all turns out.

Any case that hits close to home for a detective can be emotional, with emotions running high. It does seem like Velasco has it all handled, but it’s quite possible things could change throughout the episode. At the very least, this will surely be a good episode and one that fans won’t want to miss a single second of. It’s hard to predict how things will go down, but that’s what makes it all the more entertaining.

Meanwhile, Law & Order: SVU is continuing to stay strong in the midst of its 26th season. As of now, NBC has yet to renew the show for Season 27, but it will probably happen, considering SVU has been NBC’s flagship series for years now. Law & Order is also still continuing to do well with Season 24. As for Law & Order: Organized Crime, the Christopher Meloni-led spinoff will be dropping its fifth season exclusively on Peacock in the near future, moving to the NBCUniversal streamer from NBC. It’s a tough change to get used to, but the wait will be worth it when it’s finally here.

Make sure to watch the sneak peek from Law & Order: SVU above and watch the new episode airing tonight at 9 p.m. ET on NBC following Law & Order. All 26 seasons of SVU are streaming on Peacock, and while it may be a long haul, it’s a pretty binge-worthy show, even after all these years.