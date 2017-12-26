Piers Morgan Credits Viewer for Saving Him From Cancer

Piers Morgan owes endless gratitude to an observant viewer who may have saved his life with one email.

The Good Morning Britain host revealed that a melanoma expert contacted him after she saw a concerning blemish on his chest during an on-air interview.

When Morgan’s ITV Serial Killer documentary aired in November, Gillian Nuttall said a mark just above his open-neck shirt “caught her eye” and “really bothered her,” so she found a contact email and sent him a message. “A quick shove in the right direction won’t harm,” she wrote in a Facebook post.

“Piers, at the risk of sounding like a lunatic, I’m just watching your program and there’a a blemish on your chest. Have you had it checked?” she wrote in an email to Morgan. Nuttall’s concern wasn’t completely random, though — she is the founder of Melanoma UK, an organization which supports patients of the deadliest form of skin cancer.

Morgan admitted that the viewer’s warning had potentially life-saving merit. “This week, a top dermatologist took one look and immediately cut it out,” he said, the Daily Mail reports.

“Much further delay, he informed me, and it might well have turned cancerous. Give that lady a gold star,” he added, referring to Nuttall.

Ending with his usual wit, he continued, “Oh the irony of a serial killer inadvertently helping to save my life. Merry Christmas!”

Nuttall founded Melanoma UK in 2007, which provides patient support, advocacy and fundraising for those who suffer from the form of skin cancer. She was inspired to raise money to research the condition after family friend Jon Herron lost his life from the disease at age 30.

“Before Jon died, I told him that I was going to do something to help the sufferers of this illness,” she told the Manchester Evening News in 2011.

“His doctor at the Christie, Dr Paul Lorigan, had told me that this area of expertise received little financial support and when we first spoke about this he explained that he needed £250,000 to be able to get to the next stage of a clinical trial, the kind of trial that Jon could possibly have benefited from,” Nuttall added. “I told Paul that I’d help.”

Since then, Nuttall has dedicated her life to providing resources to cancer patients and helping to prevent and find a cure for the disease.