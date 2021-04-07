Pete Davidson Tells the Hilarious Way He Lied and Helped Alec Baldwin Lose 100 Pounds

✖

Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon on Tuesday, where he took credit for Alec Baldwin's incredible weight loss. The 27-year-old comedian told a story about appearing in a sketch with Baldwin where they were both shirtless. When Baldwin asked for his fitness regimen, Davidson told a harmless lie that turned out to work great.

"I was on set and Alec was hosting and it was a sketch where I had to be shirtless. And, you know, I guess I'm a little bit cut or whatever... there's no nice way to say that, OK?" Davidson joked. "So he came up to me and he was like, 'What do you do?' And I didn't want to be rude and say, 'I just still have a metabolism. I'm not in my mid-50s.' So to make him feel better, I said, 'Oh man, I do 100 push-ups and 100 sit-ups every day.'" To Davidson's surprise, the simple prescription worked great for 63-year-old Baldwin, who ended up losing about 100 pounds.

"Then he got the [Donald] Trump gig [on SNL] and so I would see him every week. And every time I'd run into him in the hall, he'd be like, '100 a day!'" Davidson laughed. "And he started to do it and he lost like 100 pounds. And he says it's all because of me."

Davidson is not breaking Baldwin's confidence by telling this story since Baldwin told it himself during an interview with Howard Stern in 2019. He said: "Pete Davidson said, ‘Do 100 push-ups a day, every day.' And I do it now; I do more. I do like 125, 150. You build up."

Of course, it likely helps that Baldwin is married to fitness influencer Hilaria Baldwin, who teaches yoga in New York City. He is also a vegetarian, believing that a plant-based diet is best for the environment. He described that lifestyle change in a 2019 op-ed for CNN.

As for Davidson, he has never made great claims about a health and fitness routine. The self-deprecating comic often jokes about his drug use and tattoos, which he has shown off in some shirtless scenes on camera. Davidson also used his latest interview with Fallon to announce that he has officially moved out of his mother's house.

"I'm fully out; I got a pad," he said, showing the space off on camera. Davidson has previously joked about living with his mother at his age and about finally moving out. His new independence could be the subject of more jokes in the next new episode of Saturday Night Live, premiering on April 10 at 11:30 p.m. ET on NBC.