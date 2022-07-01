'Perry Mason' Season 2 Adds 'CSI' Fan Favorite

Wallace Langham is joining the HBO family for the second season of Perry Mason. Deadline reports that the CSI fan favorite, who also appears on Apple TV+'s Physical and For All Mankind, as well as Amazon Prime Video's The Boys, will recur as Melville Phipps in the upcoming second season of the HBO reimagining of classic characters.

Phipps is described as a Los Angeles native and attorney for a very wealthy oil baroness. Season 2 of the drama, which stars Matthew Rhys as Mason himself, picks up months after the end of the Dodson trial, when Mason has moved off the farm, lost the milk truck and traded his leather jacket for a suit. "It's the worst year of the Depression, and Perry and Della (Juliet Rylance) have set the firm on a safer path pursuing civil cases instead of the tumultuous work that criminal cases entail," according to the logline.

"Unfortunately, there isn't much work for Paul (Chris Chalk) in wills and contracts, so he's been out on his own," the description continues. "An open-and-closed case overtakes the city of Los Angeles, and Perry's pursuit of justice reveals that not everything is always as it seems." Previously announced Season 2 cast members include Chris Chalk, Diarra Kilpatrick, Eric Lange, Justin Kirk, Katherine Waterston, Hope Davis, Jon Chaffin, Fabrizio Guido, Peter Mendoza, Onohoua Rodriguez, Jee Young Han, Mark O'Brien, Sean Astin, Tommy Dewey, Paul Raci, Jen Tullock and Shea Whigham.

At the end of Season 1, Perry Mason fans said goodbye to Tatiana Maslany's character Sister Alice, as the Orphan Black actress officially signed on last year to star as the titular character in Disney+'s upcoming Marvel series She-Hulk. While Sister Alice's storyline was wrapped up in the first season, executive producer Susan Downey implied during an interview with Collider ahead of the announcement that there were many possibilities ahead for Sister Alice. "There are going to be new arenas that we want to play with, and whether or not she ends up on this next leg of the journey or maybe comes back even further down the road, I think it remains to be seen," Downey had said about Sister Alice's possible return.