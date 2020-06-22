'Perry' Mason: What Viewers Thought of HBO's Revisionist Series Reboot

Sunday night saw the highly-anticipated return of Perry Mason to TV, though it was a far cry from the legal stalwart played by Raymond Burr for decades. Instead, HBO has gone back to the character's dimestore detective novel roots, long before he was preceded by his legacy in the courtroom for rooting out the truth.

Set in 1931 Los Angeles, Perry Mason stars Matthew Rhys as the will-be lawyer, who's currently scraping by working as a private detective. While Rhys' Mason still has the fundamental commitment toward fighting for the innocent, he's a far cry from Burr's sharp-dressed, sharp-witted attorney. His wrinkled, disheveled appearance stands out in sharp contrast against the pinstripes and pressed pleats of a bustling old Hollywood. Not to mention his dubious methods of investigation and penchant for blackmail.

Fundamentally, this is a Perry Mason who's not in control, as was evidenced when he overplayed his hand with movie studio executives. While HBO's Perry Mason is a show where everything old is new again, this is definitely not the character that some audiences will know and love. With that in mind, here's a look at what viewers had to say after the premiere.