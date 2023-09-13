PBS' Fall 2023 Schedule Revealed

PBS' fall 2023 schedule is filled to the brim with new and returning series. Fans of the Masterpiece dramas will be delighted to know that many favorites, like Unforgotten and World of Fire will be coming back for all new seasons. If you're more of a nature or documentary type of person, the network will continue to show new episodes of American Experience, POV, and more.

There will also be some new series coming to PBS. Documentary series Evolution Earth, limited series Becoming Frida Kahlo, and Canadian series Little Bird will premiere on PBS throughout the fall. Fans can also look forward to the 36th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards airing at the end of September. They can also get into the Halloween spirit with new episodes of Secrets of the Dead. Check out everything that will be part of PBS' fall 2023 schedule!