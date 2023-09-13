PBS' Fall 2023 Schedule Revealed
PBS' fall schedule is filled with returning Masterpiece dramas such as 'Unforgotten' and new documentaries like 'Evolution Earth.'
PBS' fall 2023 schedule is filled to the brim with new and returning series. Fans of the Masterpiece dramas will be delighted to know that many favorites, like Unforgotten and World of Fire will be coming back for all new seasons. If you're more of a nature or documentary type of person, the network will continue to show new episodes of American Experience, POV, and more.
There will also be some new series coming to PBS. Documentary series Evolution Earth, limited series Becoming Frida Kahlo, and Canadian series Little Bird will premiere on PBS throughout the fall. Fans can also look forward to the 36th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards airing at the end of September. They can also get into the Halloween spirit with new episodes of Secrets of the Dead. Check out everything that will be part of PBS' fall 2023 schedule!
Already Airing
Mondays
10 PM — POV
Tuesdays
8 PM — American Experience
10 PM — Frontline
Wednesdays
9 PM — NOVA
10 PM — Secrets of the Dead
Fridays
9 PM — American Masters
Sunday, September 3
8 PM — Professor T (Season 2)
9 PM — Unforgotten on Masterpiece (Season 5)
10 PM — Van der Valk on Masterpiece (Season 3)
Wednesday, September 6
8 PM — America Outdoors with Baratunde Thurston (Season 2)
10 PM — Evolution Earth (Series premiere)
Tuesday, September 19
9 PM — Becoming Frida Kahlo (Series premiere)
10 PM — Independent Lens ("Sansón and Me")
Sunday, October 15
8 PM — Hotel Portofino (Season 2)
9 PM — World on Fire on Masterpiece (Season 2)
10 PM — Annika on Masterpiece (Season 2)
Tuesday, November 21
8 PM — Groundbreakers