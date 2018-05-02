Pauley Perrette Teases Departure of Abby From NCIS

Pauley Perrette took to Twitter on Tuesday to tease her second to last episode playing Abby on NCIS.

“THE SECOND TO THE LAST OF ABBY’S #NCIS EPISODES STARTS RIGHT NOW EAST COAST!” she wrote. “It’s a two parter…don’t miss anything! Tune in now! Blessings!”

Fans are on the edge of their seats watching the long-lived character’s two-part finale. Abby Sciuto has been on the series since the very beginning, and she’s made Perrette one of the most popular actresses on primetime TV.

On Twitter, Perrette’s replies filled with heartfelt messages and well-wishes, as fans prepared to say goodbye to Abby along with her.

“Love you!!! You will be greatly missed on NCIS! Thank you for bringing Abby to life! Much luck on whatever your future holds,” tweeted one fan.

“I’m going to miss you so much! I just know I’m going to cry at your last episode!” wrote another.

“I can’t believe your leaving. You & Mark Harmon are why I watch NCIS,” gushed a follower. “It won’t be the same w/out the cafe POW platform shoes the happy-go-lucky attitude you always brought to every episode. I’m going to truly miss you every week. I wish you the very best in your next chapter.”

Many fans wondered or asked where they’d see Perrette on screen next, though most likely she’s wondering the exact same thing.

“As much as I am going to miss seeing you every Tuesday night, I wish you the very best in what ever you choose to do,” a fan wrote. “You have inspired so many people. Me included. God bless you”.

Abby’s final episode airs at 8 p.m. ET Tuesday, May 8 on CBS, though her fate is still unclear.