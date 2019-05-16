Pauley Perrette Skips CBS Upfront Presentation for New Series ‘Broke’ Due to Illness

Pauley Perrette was missed as the cast of new CBS comedy series, Broke, took the stage during the network’s upfront presentation.

New series star Jamie Camil spoke on behalf of the cast of the new show after a trailer for the new comedy aired for audiences during the event at Carnegie Hall in New York City Wednesday, and revealed his co-star was not able to attend because she had fallen ill.

“… The hilarious and talented Pauley Perrette, who sadly is sick, who you know from 16 years on NCIS,” Hamill said as he introducedthe cast of the new show during the presentation.

“We are so excited to be a part of the CBS family and can’t wait to share the show with you,” he added before he and show stars Izzy Diaz and Natasha Leggero left the stage.

Perrette has not addressed her absence from the presentation on social media. Her latest update was a heartwarming Mother’s Day tribute to “all who are missing their moms today,” which she posted on Sunday, May 12.

The annual presentation comes days after CBS announced the series order for Broke, marking Perrette’s return to television since leaving the long-running crime procedural NCIS.

The series is focused around an “outrageously wealthy trust fund baby who is cut off by his father” which forces him to move in with his estranged sister. Perrette will step into the role of Jackie, a “tough, sharp-witted, loving but struggling single mom,” who is forced to take in her brother Miguel, played by Camil and his wife.

During the presentation, CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl also introduced new comedy series Carol’s Second Act, Bob Hearts Abishola and The Unicorn.

When news that Perrette and Camil would co-star on the show first surfaced in March, the Jane the Virgin star gushed about working alongside the NCIS alum on Twitter.

“Words can’t describe how happy and blessed I feel to be sharing the screen with you [Pauley Perrette] Having your talent, personality and beautiful soul in the show makes us sooo happy [smiley and prayer hands emoji] Thank you for saying yes to this adventure,” Camil wrote.

Perrette responded to the sweet words, writing: “Brother, [jamiecamil] I went with the nicest most decent people in Hollywood. YOU and the team!”

The new series is executive produced by Will & Grace writer Alex Herschlag, Jane the Virgin star Jennie Snyder Urman, Joanna Klein, Ben Silverman, Camil, Guillermo Restrepo, Gonzalo Cilley and Maria Lucia Hernandez.

Broke is expected to premiere midseason on CBS.