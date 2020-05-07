Pauley Perrette Shares Video Message With Fans Following Cancellation of CBS Sitcom 'Broke'

✖

NCIS alum Pauley Perrette is thanking fans for their support in a video message shared just hours after CBS announced the cancellation of her sitcom Broke. The series, which saw Perrette lead alongside Jane the Virgin's Jaime Camil, was given the ax Wednesday alongside four other series, prompting Perrette to reflect on the impact the show, its fans, and the cast and crew have had on her in a message promoting the "important" upcoming episode, "Losing My Religion."

About the “limited series” #BROKE Many new episodes are airing. This show restored my faith in people, in this industry. SO GRATEFUL I worked with this cast & crew Best people I’ve EVER worked with. Healed me. Changed me. Made me whole. So Blessed. Made this for you yesterday: pic.twitter.com/eADjPJ6Vy7 — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) May 7, 2020

"Hey Twitter family, it's Pauley. I've got something really important that I want to talk about, and that's this week’s episode of Broke this coming Thursday," Perrette said in the clip. "It's called 'Losing My Religion.' It's the most important half hour of television that I've ever done and the thing I'm the most proud of."

"We are doing — in the middle of a primetime sitcom — we are doing a beautiful episode about faith and about God and about getting through trials and tribulations with our faith and our relationship to God," the actress continued. "Sounds kind of crazy. It’s an idea that meant so much to me, and thankfully our showrunner, Alex Herschlag, was really into it, and we did it, and it's really beautiful and I’m proud. And we shot this last year, not even knowing that this is exactly what is needed right now. So I hope it touches you as much as it did me. And we’re just super proud that we did it, and we’re support proud to show it to you."

Marking Perrette's return to TV following her exit on NCIS, Broke had garnered a loyal fanbase, who were notably upset after learning of its cancellation. The actress' Thursday morning video message was met with a flurry of fans responding to the news, including one who shared a Change.org petition to save Broke.

"Hey, Pauley, I'm so sorry to hear there won't be another season of BROKE," wrote one viewer. "I loved spending that week at the show... Such a kind group of people. I'm looking forward to watching the rest of the episodes you were able to make!"

"I am so sorry that Broke was not renewed," commented another fan. "I have enjoyed seeing you again in this series and love your appreciation of the experience. From your twitterfeed, it seems that you have made some new friends and that's always a blessing. Keep your faith always. Hugs."

Debuting on CBS in early April, Broke did not become the ratings powerhouse some had anticipated. According to TVLine, the series only averaged a 0.7 demo rating and 5.6 million total viewers, and while those numbers slightly improved on time slot predecessor Carol's Second Act, it still ranked the series next-to-last in both measures among the network's eight scripted comedies.