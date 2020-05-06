'NCIS' Alum Pauley Perrette's Sitcom 'Broke' Canceled After One Season

It's been announced that NCIS alum Pauley Perrette's new CBS sitcom Broke has been canceled after only one season. According to TV Line, Broke averaged just under a 0.7 demo rating, grabbing about 5.6 million total viewers per episode. It starred Perrette as a single mother working as a bartender, who has to take in her formerly-affluent sister (Natasha Leggero) and brother-in-law (Jaime Camil) after they are cut off by his wealthy father.

The show was Perrette's first big return to TV after leaving NCIS, where she spent 15 seasons as forensic scientist Abby Sciuto. After the sitcom was first announced, Camil reached out to fans, saying, "We are so excited to be a part of the CBS family and can't wait to share the show with you." He went on to share, "Words can't describe how happy and blessed I feel to be sharing the screen with you [Perrette]. Having your talent, personality and beautiful soul in the show makes us sooo happy [praying hands] [smiling face emoji]. Thank you for saying yes to this adventure." Perrette noticed the comments on Twitter and replied, "Brother, [Camil] I went with the nicest most decent people in Hollywood. YOU and the team."

My @CBS #Broke cast and crew all dressed in purple (some are kinda lavender) for #SpiritDay Love and #Pride for these awesome people and this show!!! pic.twitter.com/F4fGdAKq1A — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) October 18, 2019

In a 2018 statement Perrette spoke about leaving NCIS and saying goodbye to her iconic character, saying, "Abby's legacy is going to be forever. The effect that she's had around the world, especially in young girls pursuing math and science. There [are] young women out there who've gotten their degrees and are in the field of science and math and forensics because of this TV character."

During her time on NCIS, Perrette created two separate scholarships for young women who want to follow the forensic path of her popular TV character. One of the scholarships is from John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City and the other is from Valdosta State University. "Abby is not just a TV character for people," Perrette told PEOPLE in 2018. "These young girls have modeled their entire lives off of her. It’s like Abby has raised a couple of generations of young girls and has inspired this international phenomenon of young women going into math and science and STEM programs because she made it accessible, cool, attainable and fun."