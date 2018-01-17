Paula Deen Returning to TV With ‘Positively Paula’

Paula Deen is coming back to TV.

The famous cook, who faced a scandal that led to her losing a TV show, has bounced back with a new series called Positively Paula.

“I’m so excited to invite my friends from around the country into my home kitchen each week,” Deen told PEOPLE.

On Tuesday’s episode, titled “Paula Goes Vegan” according to the Positively Paula website, Deen’s daughter-in-law has a surprise for the TV cook. Claudia Deen prepares a delicious and nutritious lunch for Paula — but doesn’t tell her that it’s vegan.

Back in 2013, Deen made headlines when she admitted in a deposition that she once used a racial slur. The incident caused her to lose several endorsement deals and the Food Network also severed ties with the star, according to PEOPLE.

With the tougher moments behind her, Deen said she’s excited to be hosting a new show. The series gives an intimate glimpse into her personal life and family. “It’s all about family, friends and food,” she says. “We have a blast cooking up a storm and sharing my most special memories.”

The show is filmed at her home in Savannah, Georgia and airs on RFD-TV, available on DIRECTV, DISH and other major cable subscribers, every Tuesday night at 7 p.m. ET and is syndicated across the country.