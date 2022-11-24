Macy's Parade Viewers Fighting for Justice for 'Corn Kid' Tariq After His Botched Appearance
Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers are demanding justice for Tariq, the 7-year-old social media sensation known as "Corn Kid," who appeared on the Green Giant Harvest in the Valley float during Thursday's holiday tradition. The Brooklyn native made headlines for his enthusiasm towards corn shared millions of times on social media and quickly remixed into a viral song declaring how the vegetable "has the juice."
It's because of the little boy's adorable charm that parade viewers thought he didn't receive the spotlight he deserved on the float. Cameras quickly cut away to another musical performance after mentioning Tariq's presence at the parade, leading some viewers to tweet out their disappointment. Keep scrolling to see viewers' reactions and learn more about how Tariq is giving back this holiday season.
Giving Back
Tariq is embracing the spirit of Thanksgiving this holiday season with Green Giant, helping the brand in donating 50,000 cans of corn for Thanksgiving meal boxes. "What is Thanksgiving without corn?" Tariq asked in a press release statement. "Thanksgiving is practically a holiday about corn. I mean, every day could be a holiday if you get to eat corn at some point – but this is the one day that we get to stay home with family, watch a big parade, and then eat corn. Lots and lots of corn. It's my favorite day of the year!"prevnext
'Let Corn Kid Sing'
Viewers were disappointed that Tariq didn't perform a rendition of the viral song that was remixed out of his love for corn.
The corn kid should have performed on the jolly green giant float— Vanessa (@nessiepop1) November 24, 2022
prevnext
I THOUGHT THE CORN KID WAS GONNA SING THE CORN SOMG 😭 IM DISAPPOINTED— faith in mads future//dw elon im a fan account🤪 (@MadyGrace18) November 24, 2022
'WHERE ARE YOU'
Other viewers pointed out that Tariq wasn't actually visible on the float when he was introduced.
Did they actually *show* the #cornkid? He’s just kinda hiding back there behind all those other lil veggies. #MacysThanksgivingDayParade— Valerie Dimino (@valeriedimino) November 24, 2022
prevnext
That’s what the commentators say. I don’t actually see him CORN KID WHERE ARE YOU— nikiverse (@nikiverse) November 24, 2022
'Not Enough Corn Kid'
Overall, the consensus was that the world wanted more of Tariq.
Honestly, not enough Corn Kid!! 😞— Joolie S. Pumpkins (@Ptthhbbb) November 24, 2022
prevnext
they did NOT just put corn kid (Tariq) on that float just to not show him…smh #MacysThanksgivingDayParade— molly (@mollyybennett) November 24, 2022
'Makes Me So Happy'
Others, however, were simply happy to know Tariq was able to attend the parade in such a major way and remind us all of his adorable and hilarious viral moment.
Our lord and savior the corn kid hanging with the holly green giant – just as designed by the heavens #MacysParade ✨🦃🌽— brittany ◡̈ (@HowdyImB) November 24, 2022
prev
They’ve got the corn kid on the Jolly Green Giant float. This makes me so happy.— Shot In The Dark (@shotinthedark24) November 24, 2022