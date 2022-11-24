Macy's Parade Viewers Fighting for Justice for 'Corn Kid' Tariq After His Botched Appearance

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers are demanding justice for Tariq, the 7-year-old social media sensation known as "Corn Kid," who appeared on the Green Giant Harvest in the Valley float during Thursday's holiday tradition. The Brooklyn native made headlines for his enthusiasm towards corn shared millions of times on social media and quickly remixed into a viral song declaring how the vegetable "has the juice."

It's because of the little boy's adorable charm that parade viewers thought he didn't receive the spotlight he deserved on the float. Cameras quickly cut away to another musical performance after mentioning Tariq's presence at the parade, leading some viewers to tweet out their disappointment. Keep scrolling to see viewers' reactions and learn more about how Tariq is giving back this holiday season.