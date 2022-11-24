Macy's Parade Viewers Fighting for Justice for 'Corn Kid' Tariq After His Botched Appearance

By Anna Rumer

Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade viewers are demanding justice for Tariq, the 7-year-old social media sensation known as "Corn Kid," who appeared on the Green Giant Harvest in the Valley float during Thursday's holiday tradition. The Brooklyn native made headlines for his enthusiasm towards corn shared millions of times on social media and quickly remixed into a viral song declaring how the vegetable "has the juice." 

It's because of the little boy's adorable charm that parade viewers thought he didn't receive the spotlight he deserved on the float. Cameras quickly cut away to another musical performance after mentioning Tariq's presence at the parade, leading some viewers to tweet out their disappointment. Keep scrolling to see viewers' reactions and learn more about how Tariq is giving back this holiday season.

Giving Back

Tariq is embracing the spirit of Thanksgiving this holiday season with Green Giant, helping the brand in donating 50,000 cans of corn for Thanksgiving meal boxes. "What is Thanksgiving without corn?" Tariq asked in a press release statement. "Thanksgiving is practically a holiday about corn. I mean, every day could be a holiday if you get to eat corn at some point – but this is the one day that we get to stay home with family, watch a big parade, and then eat corn. Lots and lots of corn. It's my favorite day of the year!"

prevnext

'Let Corn Kid Sing'

Viewers were disappointed that Tariq didn't perform a rendition of the viral song that was remixed out of his love for corn.

prevnext

'WHERE ARE YOU'

Other viewers pointed out that Tariq wasn't actually visible on the float when he was introduced.

prevnext

'Not Enough Corn Kid'

Overall, the consensus was that the world wanted more of Tariq.

prevnext
0comments

'Makes Me So Happy'

Others, however, were simply happy to know Tariq was able to attend the parade in such a major way and remind us all of his adorable and hilarious viral moment.

prev
Start the Conversation

of