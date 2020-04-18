Paul Haddad, 'Babar’ and 'Resident Evil 2' Actor, Dead at 56

✖

Paul Haddad, an actor best known for his numerous voice roles in projects in multiple mediums, has reportedly died. He was 56. Haddad is best known for his work on both the HBO animated series Babar and the landmark video game Resident Evil 2. In Babar, Haddad voiced Babar's brother-in-law Uncle Arthur for 39 episodes, and he also has smaller voice roles in the 1999 animated film Babar: King of the Elephants. In the original version of Resident Evil 2 (released in 1998), he voiced protagonist Leon S. Kennedy, who would go on to be one of the franchise's most iconic characters. His other work included the titular role in the Free Willy animated series, Quicksilver in the '90s X-Men show, Mr. Fox in two Franklin films, Gloomius Maximus in Rolie Polie Olie, and small voice roles in video game cartoon The Adventures of Super Mario Bros. 3.

Haddad's death was confirmed on Twitter on Friday via Invader Studios. Invader Studios in is a well-known figure in the Resident Evil fandom, as they are an independent studio who cut their teeth making an unofficial remake of Resident Evil 2 entitled Resident Evil 2 Reborn before beginning work on an original game, Daymare: 1998. They did not confirm any surrounding details of Haddad's death but did confirm he had passed.

"Paul Haddad, our dear friend and an icon among the RE community, has passed away recently," the studio's statement read. "We've been truly honored to have the chance to meet and work with such a great man and a brilliant professional that He was. Rest in Peace Paul... You will live forever in our hearts."

No official cause of death has surfaced as of press time. However, our sister site, ComicBook.com, notes that Haddad had reportedly been diagnosed with throat cancer.

Haddad was mourned across Twitter when the news of his passing broke with fans and peers alike chiming in. Among those was Nick Apostolides, who replaced Haddad as Leon in the 2019 remake of Resident Evil 2.

"Such a kind soul......he will always be our Leon," Apostolides wrote on Twitter, adding a video tribute alongside another tweet. "Recorded this when I found out. A few words for Friend, Legend, and our ONE TRUE Leon, Paul Haddad. Rest easy brother. We love and THANK you..."