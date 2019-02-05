‘Party of Five’ Reboot Officially Coming to Freeform

The Party of Five reboot is officially on its way to Freeform. The Disney-run network put in a series order for the new show, which takes a modern twist on the original Party of Five format.

Original Party of Five creators Amy Lippman and Chris Keyset created the new series. While the original dealt with a group of siblings dealing with the sudden death of their parents, the new series is centered on the Acosta children, whose lives are changed when their parents are suddenly deported to Mexico. The pilot was written by Lippman, Keyser and Castle veteran Michal Zebede. It was produced by Sony Pictures Television.

The siblings are played by Emily Tosta (Mayans M.C.); Brandon Larracuente (13 Reasons Why); Niko Guarado (The Goldbergs); and Elle Paris Legaspi.

Larracuente stars as the oldest sibling, Emilio, a musician who was living away from the family and is brought back into the fold after their parents are deported. Guardado plays Beto, who is thrust into a family leadership role. Tosta’s Lucia Buendia is a straight-A student whose dream of going to college is shattered. Newcommer Legaspi plays Valentina, a 10-year-old who faces adolescence without her parents.

“Party of Five embodies the heart and soul of what it means to be a family in the most trying of times. We’re so lucky that Freeform gets to be the home for this reimagined story, as we continue to represent the resilience of young adults and the importance of fighting for your voice in times of doubt,” Freeform President Tom Ascheim said in a statement Monday. “We are thrilled to be able to share the groundbreaking storytelling from Amy and Chris with a new audience, and are excited for our viewers to discover the beauty of this series.”

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring Party of Five to another generation of fans. Amy, Chris and Michal’s distinct voice makes this series incredibly relatable and authentic. We are truly proud to be part of this journey,” Sony Pictures TV president Jeff Frost and co-presidents Chris Parnell and Jason Clodfelter added.

Freeform ordered 10 episodes of the new series but has not set a premiere date yet.

The original series starred Scott Wolf, Matthew Fox, Neve Campbell and Lacey Chabert. It won the Golden Globe for Best TV Series – Drama in 1996 and was nominated for the same award the following year. The show originally ran on Fox from 1994 to 2000.