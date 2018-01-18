‘Party of Five’ Reboot Finds a Home

The highly-anticipated Party of Five reboot is headed to Freeform, and will have an immigration twist.

The new series, which has been given a put pilot order from the cable network, will follow the Buendias siblings, whose parents are unexpectedly deported to Mexico, according to Variety.

The show comes from original Party of Five creators Chris Keyser and Amy Lippman. The original series followed the five Salinger siblings who must band together after their parents died in a car accident. It ran for six seasons and over 140 episodes on Fox from 1994-2000.

Keyser and Lippman will serve as writers and executive producers. Michal Zebede will write and co-executive produce. Rodrigo Garcia is set to direct and also executive produce. Sony Pictures Television Studios will produce the show.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, reboots continue to remain in high demand as broadcast, cable and streaming outlets look for proven IP in a bid to cut through a cluttered landscape of more than 450 original scripted series. Key to the new takes is having the original producers — in this case, Sony, Keyser and Lippman — involved in some capacity as more studios look to monetize their existing film libraries.

The new Party of Five is one of many projects to explore immigration this development season.