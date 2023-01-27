'Party Down' Trailer Released Ahead of Series Revival Premiere

Starz has released the official trailer for a new season of Party Down ahead of the series revival premiere. In the clip, fans get to see all their favorite stars from the series, including Adam Scott and Jane Lynch. There are also series newcomers James Marsden, Tyrel Jackson Williams, Zoë Chao, and Jennifer Garner. Per a synopsis, The 13 Going on 30 star will be playing Evie, "a successful producer of studio franchise movies, who, in the wake of a breakup, is reconsidering her life choices. A fledgling relationship with Henry Pollard (Scott) becomes a way for her to explore possible new directions."

Party Down originally debuted on Starz in 2009 and ran for two seasons. It was canceled in 2010 due to low ratings, amid high praise from critics. The series later found cult success through streaming over the next several years. The revival was first announced back in March 2021. It was later revealed that the new series was returning with original series' creators/executive producers Rob Thomas, John Enbom, Paul Rudd and Dan Etheridge signed on as EPs, along with Scott. Check out the full trailer below.

In addition to Scott and Lynch, Ken Marino, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen, and Megan Mullally are all also returning for the revival. Notably, actress Lizzy Caplan is the only original Party Down cast member not coming back for the new series. It was previously reported that scheduling conflicts kept her from being able to join. Fans do have some major guest stars to look forward to, such as Abbott Elementary creator/star Quinta Brunson and Scott's fellow Parks and Rec alum Nick Offerman.

"We had such a good time that we wanted to find a way to get the team back together again," Thomas said in March, per Deadline. He noted that getting the entire original cast back together was always going to be a challenge. "The cast is so busy these days that finding a window where we can do it may require trigonometry, but we're determined to make it happen," Thomas added.

"After more than 10 years, we're excited to have the cast – many of whom are now hugely popular, award-winning stars – return to don their pink bowties and head back to the party," said Jeffrey Hirsch, President and CEO at Starz, when the revival was announced. "The fan demand for a Party Down revival is clear, and we look forward to what Rob, Paul, John, Dan and now Adam will do as they bring this special project and these hilarious characters back to life."