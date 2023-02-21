'Party Down' Stars Zoë Chao, Adam Scott, and Tyrel Jackson Williams Talk Series Revival, Dish on Favorite Party Hors D'oeuvres (Exclusive)

The Party Down revival is nearly here, and fans are going to get a chance to catch up with the crew of hilarious Hollywood caterers who've been away for more than a decade. Recently, PopCulture.com had a chance to catch up with a number of the show's original cast members, including series star Adam Scott. We also had a chance to speak with series newcomers Zoë Chao and Tyrel Jackson Williams, and we got to dish on all their favorite party hors d'oeuvres.

"I think it's something that ended up being maybe a little overused because now you see them at every party and sometimes they're a little unruly and not easy to handle. But I still really like a tiny hamburger," Scott confessed during a roundtable conversation with other outlets. "They're sliders, but they're just tiny hamburgers. And sometimes if the bun is too high, it's difficult to eat. But if you make a perfect little small hamburger with the bun that's not trying to show off, but just a good bun, little cheeseburger. I'll take six of those things and eat them right up. With just a little dollop of ketchup and a pickle. I mean, come on."

In an exclusive chat with Chao and Williams, the pair had some very respectable choices for their favorite party treats. "I said earlier, crab balls," Chao offered. "I also really love a robust charcuterie board. Love a cheese plate."

"I like seeing something I've never seen before," Jackson added. "Anyone can do pigs in a blanket. Incorporate an ingredient I've never seen in an hors d'oeuvre before. Make an hors d'oeuvre entirely out of Gruyere. Put some saffron in there." Chao then joked, "Oh, wow. Okay. Lucy," referring to her character in the new season, Lucy, a creative chef with a philosophical approach to cooking. "Yeah, exactly. Lucy inspired me," Jackson replied gleefully.

We also asked Chao and Williams about which of their co-stars were most similar or least similar to their on-screen counterparts, a question they were comically hesitant to answer "because all the characters are insane." Eventually, Chao replied, "Ryan [Hansen] is insane as a human person. He is... As a human person. As a real person. He's so nuts, in the best way. He's so funny. He's so funny in the show, I didn't anticipate Ryan being so... He's consistently so funny and so kind and sweet with everybody, and just a real leader on set."

Finally, she quipped, "Words fail me when I try to explain how good a dancer Ryan is," which Jackson wholeheartedly agreed with. "When he looks back at— just ask him about looking back at it," she added. Party Down Season 3 premieres Friday, Feb. 24 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT on Starz, and at midnight on the STARZ app.