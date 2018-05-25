‘Parks and Recreation’ Star Amy Poehler Reveals How Beyonce Could Revive Series

The Amy Poehler NBC comedy Parks and Recreation lasted 125 episodes across seven seasons from 2009-15. And with so many shows being rebooted and revived in recent years, many diehard fans have been wondering if the the show could be next.

Poehler and Nick Offerman (who played Ron Swanson on the show) appeared on The Ellen Show on Thursday and talked about the potential for the show's return.

"I'll speak for everybody and say we would all do it," Poehler said. "I think we would all do it someday. It would be amazing."

Offerman said for the show to come back, the cast would need to add to famous celebrity as a recurring cast member — Beyoncé Knowles.

"We said if Beyoncé will play the mayor, we'll bring the show back," Offerman said.

While he may have been joking, fans on social media were already jumping at the idea of seeing a return to Pawnee, Indiana.

Don't hint at doing a Parks and Recreation reunion and not follow through you cowards — Jack Oliver (@jackoliver__) May 24, 2018

"THIS. MUST. HAPPEN," wrote another.

Poeehler and Offerman were on Ellen to promote an upcoming six-episode competition series called Making It. The show is described as having eight artisans take on projects to gain the votes from the judges panel. Said panel includes Poehler, Offerman, Simon Doonan and Dayna Isom Johnson. The show debuts on NBC on July 31.

While a revival of Parks and Recreation would be excellent for fans, getting back the entire cast might take some serious cash and great timing. Numerous cast members have moved on to other projects, including Chris Pratt (Guardians of the Galaxy, The Avengers, Jurassic World), Aubrey Plaza (currently starring in the FX X-Men series Legion), Aziz Ansari (creator and star of the award-winning Netflix series Master of None) and Retta (a cast member on the recently-renewed NBC comedy Good Girls).

Numerous network shows were canceled in recent weeks. But one show that managed to find a second life on NBC was Brooklyn Nine-Nine, another series made by Parks and Recreation creator Michael Schur.

NBC entertainment chairman Robert Greenblatt explained why the network revived the show in a recent Entertainment Weekly interview.

"Brooklyn is a show our company produces for Fox, so it's a show that's very close to us," he said. "I've been saying to certain people in the press that if we knew Andy Samberg was going to be cast in that show, we never would have sold it to Fox. We've been watching it closely ever since."

"We jumped on it really quickly and are thrilled to have it and think it fits into our brand of comedy in many ways better than it fit into Fox's brand of comedy," Greenblatt continued. "It feels like it goes along shows like A.P. Bio, Will & Grace, Superstore, and The Good Place. ... It's also one of the few comedies in recent years that does a robust international number, and it has a syndication upside, which a lot of shows don't have anymore."