Watch Exclusive Deleted Scene From ‘Outsiders’ Season Two

While Outsiders may have been canceled after its second season, the Farrell clan is far from saying goodbye. With the DVD release upon us, we’ve brought you an exclusive deleted scene from the second season of Outsiders.

Two men aim to cause some trouble down the hill, at a convenience store in town. The only problem is, the store is being guarded by security. Their antics have been stopped before they’ve even begun, and that pretty much sums up these characters as a whole.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The scene is called ‘I’m Hurtin’ Thirsty’ and you can check it out, in its entirety, at the top of the page.

The scene is included in the DVD/Blu-Ray release of Outsiders season 2. The DVD set contains all 13 episodes on four discs, but there is much more to see than just the episodes that aired.

More TV: Kurt Sutter Dishes On Mayans MC

In addition to the scene above, the DVD release includes 29 deleted scenes in all. This means almost 30 minutes of added footage that never made the TV premieres. These scenes include never-before-seen moments between Sally-Ann and Hasil, new insight into Sheriff Houghton’s investigations, private conversations between Big Foster and Lil Foster, and much more.

For a limited time, there will also be a DVD package that includes the complete series in one collection. This includes all 26 episodes of Outsiders, as well as behind-the-scenes featurettes and 47 deleted scenes.

Outsiders aired two seasons on WGN America, where it became one of the network’s most talked-about series. Unfortunately, due to a shift in programming direction, WGNA cancelled the show ahead of season three.

Both Outsiders DVD sets are available now!

Up Next: 5 Biggest TV Cancellation Surprises of 2017

Photo Credit: WGN America