‘Outlander’ Season 5 First Look Photos Released

Fans may be in the middle of a torturous “Droughtlander,” but new Outlander Season 5 photos are replenishing the fandom. On Thursday, Entertainment Weekly shared new first-look images for the upcoming season ahead of its February premiere on Starz, teasing what’s to come for Claire (Caitriona Balfe), Jamie (Sam Heughan), and the other characters of the popular time-travel drama.

Ya, I went there with @SamHeughan about his much-improved ‘do: “He finally stopped cutting his bangs … I’m pleased with the look this season. He’s older. He’s mature.” https://t.co/Pky4Fpeyp9 #Outlander pic.twitter.com/laOuiyAlw7 — Lynette Rice (@Lynetterice) November 21, 2019

In one photo, a group of characters can be seen gathered for a wedding at Fraser’s Ridge, Jamie and Claire’s new North Carolina homestead, which, according to Heughan, his character will be trying to protect.

“Jamie’s actually in a really difficult situation this season,” Heughan told the outlet. “He’s done a deal with the British, but he’s working for two different camps. He’s trying to protect his people, and he’s trying to protect Fraser’s Ridge. To be honest, we all know Jamie’s heart. His line of thinking is more in the direction of the regulators than the Brits.”

A second photo gives fans a glimpse into the two-story home Jaime built for himself and his wife. The home, a far cry from the cabin shared with Claire’s parents, boasts a surgery, where Claire can practice medicine.

“Fans of the book will know this sort of stuff is coming up,” Balfe said. “Claire makes her own medicine. It’s been really interesting having her find ways of being able to perform certain surgeries that would have been so commonplace in the 1960s.”

A final images teases a new addition to the family: a pet cat that Jamie and Claire name Adso. Adso was first introduced last season. See the image here.

The new peak into the season comes just a month after Starz released the first official trailer for Season 5, which is set to cover the events depicted in Diana Gabaldon’s The Fiery Cross, during a New York Comic Con panel. The season is set to focus on the Frasers as they fight “for their family and the home they have forged on Fraser’s Ridge,” according to the official Season 5 synopsis.

As Jamie finds “a way to defend all that he has created in America, and to protect those who look to him for leadership and protection,” Claire “must use her modern medical knowledge and foresight to prevent them from being ripped apart once again.”

Meanwhile, Brianna Fraser and Roger MacKenzie, newly reunited, are haunted by the specter of Stephen Bonnet, and Roger strives to find his place.

Along with the returning main cast, Season 5 will also see a few new faces, including Paul Gorman, who will take on the roles of both Josiah and Kezzie Beardsley, and Bronwyn James, who will portray Fanny Beardsley. After last appearing in the Season 4 premiere, Chris Donald is set to return as Phillip Wylie.

Outlander Season 5 premieres on Sunday, Feb. 16 on Starz.