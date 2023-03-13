Oscars 2023: Stephanie Hsu's ASL Translator Owned the 'Champagne' Carpet

The Academy Awards' red carpet coverage included American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters for the first time this year, part of several new accessibility measures by the organization. As a result, everyone on the red carpet, as well as those working and walking the carpet, was able to access those ASL interpreters, who made it possible for talent and reporters to communicate with Deaf fans and viewers in a better manner. The press was also provided with a red carpet access guide, which they could use to guide their pre-show coverage, both with the talent and with the audience at home, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The changes were especially noteworthy after CODA won best picture last year. Sian Heder, the film's writer-director, brought an interpreter to the stage to sign her speech.

However, the camera crew, at least for E! News and ABC, did not seem to have understood the message and kept cropping the interpreters out of the shot, making them effectively useless. Not so for Stephanie Hsu's ASL translator. While the Oscar nominee was being interviewed, her interpreter was fully included in the frame and fully committed to his job. Social media users were delighted at his expressive facial expressions and mannerisms as he translated Hsu's answers. "There should be SPECIAL #Oscars for Stephanie Hsu's ASL interpreter," wrote a Twitter user. "The facial expression alone is AWARD worthy already. SO SASSY!!!" Read on for the reactions to a true Oscars bright spot.