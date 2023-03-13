Oscars 2023: Stephanie Hsu's ASL Translator Owned the 'Champagne' Carpet
The Academy Awards' red carpet coverage included American Sign Language (ASL) interpreters for the first time this year, part of several new accessibility measures by the organization. As a result, everyone on the red carpet, as well as those working and walking the carpet, was able to access those ASL interpreters, who made it possible for talent and reporters to communicate with Deaf fans and viewers in a better manner. The press was also provided with a red carpet access guide, which they could use to guide their pre-show coverage, both with the talent and with the audience at home, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The changes were especially noteworthy after CODA won best picture last year. Sian Heder, the film's writer-director, brought an interpreter to the stage to sign her speech.
However, the camera crew, at least for E! News and ABC, did not seem to have understood the message and kept cropping the interpreters out of the shot, making them effectively useless. Not so for Stephanie Hsu's ASL translator. While the Oscar nominee was being interviewed, her interpreter was fully included in the frame and fully committed to his job. Social media users were delighted at his expressive facial expressions and mannerisms as he translated Hsu's answers. "There should be SPECIAL #Oscars for Stephanie Hsu's ASL interpreter," wrote a Twitter user. "The facial expression alone is AWARD worthy already. SO SASSY!!!" Read on for the reactions to a true Oscars bright spot.
There should be SPECIAL #Oscars for Stephanie Hsu's ASL interpreter. The facial expression alone is AWARD worthy already. SO SASSY!!! 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/gPyC8RpGPE— Adam (MS) (@Muh_Sadam) March 12, 2023
Very cool to see that Stephanie Hsu brought an ASL interpreter with her on the #Oscars red carpet. Anyone know if other nominees did this? pic.twitter.com/TvbgoF8LwL— Meghan H. Smith (@meghansmith55) March 12, 2023
Unfortunately, the lack of visibility of other ASL interpreters was apparent, as many thought Hsu personally brought her translator to the carpet. "Very cool to see that Stephanie Hsu brought an ASL interpreter with her on the #Oscars red carpet. Anyone know if other nominees did this?" one person asked.
This #Oscars ASL Interpreter has the best expressions pic.twitter.com/7wqp8Ogb6G— John Aquino (@DrJohnAquino) March 12, 2023
A picture's worth a thousand words. As one Twitter user put it, "This #Oscars ASL Interpreter has the best expressions."
stephanie hsu having an asl interpreter!! she gets it 🫶🏼🫶🏼🤟🏼 pic.twitter.com/FvoIzccv2D— Martie Faye is on the road to recovery :) (@MartieFaye) March 12, 2023
Catching another expressive screenshot, one user tweeted, "stephanie hsu having an asl interpreter!! she gets it."
LOVING that they get an Asian ASL interpreter for Stephanie Hsu's red carpet interview. Disabled POC support hells yeah #AcademyAwards— Creatrix Tiara (@creatrixtiara) March 12, 2023
Another commenter posted, "LOVING that they get an Asian ASL interpreter for Stephanie Hsu's red carpet interview. Disabled POC support hells yeah."
I love the ASL interpreter for the champagne carpet interview with Stephanie Hsu. His expressive fades were amazing! #Oscar2023— Pattie (@pattierwr) March 12, 2023
One Twitter user wrote, "I love the ASL interpreter for the champagne carpet interview with Stephanie Hsu. His expressive fades were amazing!"
I am so here for the fact that Stephanie Hsu brought an ASL interpreter to the #Oscars and that @ABCNetwork actually showed him in frame with her as she did her carpet interview. So often interpreters are not shown on tv! Love! 💙💚— ♥.(.Zannah.). :: [manic pixie robot girl] (@zannah) March 12, 2023
According to this poster, "I am so here for the fact that Stephanie Hsu brought an ASL interpreter to the #Oscars and that @ABCNetwork actually showed him in frame with her as she did her carpet interview. So often interpreters are not shown on tv! Love!"