Oscars 2020: Ciara Shows off Growing Baby Bump in Sheer Gown at After Party With Husband Russell Wilson

Ciara and Russell Wilson proved that they’re one of the most fashionable couples during their appearance at the Vanity Fair Oscars Party on Feb. 9. Not only did they rock their fashionable looks, but Ciara also got the chance to show off her growing baby bump in the process, as PEOPLE noted.

Following the 2020 Academy Awards, Vanity Fair held its annual after-party for all of Hollywood’s hottest stars. Wilson and Ciara arrived at the event in their red carpet best. The singer donned a sheer, gray gown over black corset-style undergarments. She wore her hair in a gorgeous updo with a matching gray headband and even wore some stiletto sandals to complete the look.

While on the red carpet, Wilson and Ciara posed for photos together, with the football player even resting his hand lovingly on his wife’s baby bump.

Ciara and Wilson’s appearance at the Oscars party comes only days after they revealed that they were expecting their second child together. To announce the news, Ciara posted a photo on Instagram which shows her posing on the rocks near the beach with her baby bump visible.

“Number 3,” she captioned the snap, which she noted was taken by her husband.

Ciara and Wilson wed back in 2016 in England. They welcomed their first child together, a daughter named Sienna Princess, in April 2017. Ciara is also a mom to a son, Future Zahir, whom she shares with her ex, rapper Future.

In a recent interview with PureWow, the “1, 2 Step” singer opened up about motherhood.

“Motherhood has just shown me there’s really nothing we can’t do as women,” she told the publication in November. “I feel really empowered having my kids in my life. By far, my greatest accomplishment is having them.”

“That’s a blessing, to be able to have some really amazing kids and to be able to raise them and watch them grow and live vicariously through them and their little young minds,” she continued. “I really do believe that my kids have leveled up my life. It’s made me more responsible, more patient, even more compassionate for others…They make me go hard.”

Ciara went on to say that being a mother to Future and Sienna has made her life all the “better.”

“My life has been better. I can’t even imagine my life without them,” she added. “Life without them was not as good as it is with them. They motivate me. I hope that my kids can look at me and say, ‘Anything is possible. Mommy went after what she wanted to achieve and she did it.’ Hopefully, I can pass down those nuggets of inspiration to them to go after what they want to do in their lives.”