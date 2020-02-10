Oscars 2020: Cameron Boyce Missing From ‘In Memoriam’ Segment

Viewers tuning into the 2020 Oscars Sunday night noticed a major omission from the annual in memoriam segment. As the montage paid tribute to a number of entertainment icons who had died, Cameron Boyce, the 20-year-old Descendants lead who died in July, was notably not among them. Boyce died on July 6 after suffering a seizure due to epilepsy.

Boyce was best known for his portrayal of Carlos, the son of 101 Dalmatians villain Cruella de Vil, in the Disney Channel movie franchise Descendants. A premier face for the network, Boyce also had starring roles in Jessie, Jake and the Never Land Pirates, and the Disney XD program Gamer’s Guide to Pretty Much Everything.

Boyce passed away on July 6, his cause of death later being ruled as “unexpected death in epilepsy” and “natural.”

“It is with a profoundly heavy heart that we report that this morning we lost Cameron. He passed away in his sleep due to a seizure which was a result of an ongoing medical condition for which he was being treated,” a spokesperson for the Boyce family said shortly after his passing. “The world is now undoubtedly without one of its brightest lights, but his spirit will live on through the kindness and compassion of all who knew and loved him. We are still trying to navigate our way through this extremely heart wrenching time, and continue to ask for privacy so that the family, and all who knew and loved him can grieve his loss and make arrangements for his funeral–which in and of itself, is agonizing.”

Along with Boyce, the In Memoriam segment of Sunday night’s Oscars also omitted 90210 star Luke Perry, who starred in the Best Picture nominee Once Upon A Time in Hollywood, horror icon Sid Haig, Jan-Michael Vincent, Michael J. Pollard, and Tim Conway.

Accompanied by a haunting rendition of The Beatles’ “Yesterday” performed by Grammy-winner Billie Eilish, the montage did pay tribute to NBA legend Kobe Bryant, John Singleton, Kirk Douglas, Doris Day, Peter Mayhew, and several others.