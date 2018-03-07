‘Roseanne’ Trailer Debuts New Footage During 2018 Oscars

Roseanne fans finally got a taste of the new season! An exclusive trailer premiered during the live telecast of the 2018 Academy Awards Sunday.

Ahead of the trailer’s premiere, series star Roseanne Barr tweeted her excitement for the new promo, in addition to her hope that co-star Laurie Metcalf will take home a statue for her role in the Oscar-nominated film, Ladybird.

ABC Oscar Night- the highlight of tonight’s political extravaganza will be 1-seeing an actor as great as Laurie Metcalf actually win and 2) the debut of the Roseanne commercial. — Roseanne Barr (@therealroseanne) March 4, 2018

Roseanne returns for a 10th season 21 years after the ninth season ended on March 27. The new season will run nine episodes with a one-hour premiere.

Most of the original cast is back to join Barr and Gilbert, including John Goodman and Metcalf.

The return of Goodman left a question on everyone’s mind, as his character, Dan, was revealed to have died of a heart attack in the show’s ninth season finale. However, it’s since been revealed that the new season will ignore that finale, which included other bombshells that were out of the norm for the show.

The original series was praised for its realistic look at a working class, Midwest American family. The series won three Golden Globes in 1993 and five Emmys.

In a special 20/20 airing this past February, the cast spilled secrets about the show’s original run, as well as what fans can expect from upcoming episodes.

The show will also take on a light political tone, as Roseanne Barr revealed the titular character voted for President Donald Trump during the 2016 election.

“I wanted to do it this way. It’s the conversation everybody is having. Families are not speaking to each other. People are still shocked and upset about it. It’s the state of our country,” Barr told The Hollywood Reporter.

However, co-star Sara Gilbert has suggested that the new episodes are not as political as people think.

For the new season, Barr is reportedly earning over $2 million for the set, and 30-second ads are going for $175,000.