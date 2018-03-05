TV Shows

Oscars 2018: Twitter Fans Notice Missing ‘In Memoriam’ Mentions

Every year, the ‘in memoriam’ segment of the Oscars is difficult for movie fans to watch, and it’s […]

By

Every year, the “in memoriam” segment of the Oscars is difficult for movie fans to watch, and it’s even more heartbreaking when a star is missing. Twitter fans at home noticed a few omissions from the segment.

This year’s segment featured Eddie Vedder singing “Room at the Top,” a song written by the late Tom Petty. Jennifer Garner introduced the segment.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Twitter users also closely watched to find out who was missing.

One of the glaring omissions was Tobe Hooper, the director of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and the Oscar-nominated Poltergeist. He died in August at age 74.

Another omission was Rose Marie, the star of The Dick Van Dyke Show and a former child actress during the silent movie era. She was 94 when she died on Dec. 28.

Psycho actor John Gavin died on Feb. 9 at age 86 and was also missing.

Dorothy Malone, who won an Oscar for Written on the Wind (1956), died on Jan. 19 at age 93. She was not mentioned in the segment.

Nanette Fabray, who starred in The Band Wagon, was not mentioned. She died on Feb. 22 at age 97.

Others who did not make the broadcast segment include Adam West, Jim Nabors, John Hurt, Powers Boothe and Miguel Ferrer.

Each year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences also post an in memoriam gallery online, which usually includes more stars not mentioned in the broadcast.

In 2015, the Oscars was widely criticized for not including Joan Rivers the year before. The Academy defended its decision in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

“Joan Rivers is among the many worthy artists and filmmakers we were unfortunately unable to feature in the In Memoriam segment of this year’s Oscar show,” read the statement. “She is, however, included in our In Memoriam gallery on Oscar.com.”

Tagged:
, ,

Related Posts