Oscars 2018: Twitter Fans Notice Missing ‘In Memoriam’ Mentions

Every year, the “in memoriam” segment of the Oscars is difficult for movie fans to watch, and it’s even more heartbreaking when a star is missing. Twitter fans at home noticed a few omissions from the segment.

This year’s segment featured Eddie Vedder singing “Room at the Top,” a song written by the late Tom Petty. Jennifer Garner introduced the segment.

Twitter users also closely watched to find out who was missing.

One of the glaring omissions was Tobe Hooper, the director of The Texas Chainsaw Massacre and the Oscar-nominated Poltergeist. He died in August at age 74.

A special salute to the legendary Tobe Hooper who was missing from the In Memoriam montage. #Oscars pic.twitter.com/Md1pMiChe0 — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) March 5, 2018

Another omission was Rose Marie, the star of The Dick Van Dyke Show and a former child actress during the silent movie era. She was 94 when she died on Dec. 28.

NOT IN MEMORIAM Mary Tyler Moore,Bill Paxton,Stephen Furst,John Hurt,Powers Boothe,Juanita Quigley,Ty Hardin,Francine York,Miguel Ferrer, Skip Homeier,Anne Jeffreys,Lola Albright,Lorna Gray,Dina Merrill,Conrad Brooks,Robert Guillame,John Hillerman,Jim Nabors, Rose Marie,Adam West — James L Neibaur (@JimLNeibaur) March 5, 2018



PS WHERE WAS ROSE MARIE IN THE IN MEMORIAM — rachel syme (@rachsyme) March 5, 2018

Psycho actor John Gavin died on Feb. 9 at age 86 and was also missing.

SAG president, Spartacus and Psycho star, pioneering Mexican-American actor, but John Gavin not in #Oscar2018 #memoriam??? #snubbed — Randy Cordova (@Randy_Cordova) March 5, 2018

Dorothy Malone, who won an Oscar for Written on the Wind (1956), died on Jan. 19 at age 93. She was not mentioned in the segment.

Hello darling followers. Please tell me that In Memoriam didn’t omit Dorothy Malone who WON A FREAKING OSCAR. I am old and I just missed it right? — Farran Nehme (@selfstyledsiren) March 5, 2018

Nanette Fabray, who starred in The Band Wagon, was not mentioned. She died on Feb. 22 at age 97.

Nanette Fabray, who died just a few days ago, comes to mind. https://t.co/ErweKnrU3h — Riley1 (@HGranfield) March 5, 2018

Others who did not make the broadcast segment include Adam West, Jim Nabors, John Hurt, Powers Boothe and Miguel Ferrer.

Each year, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences also post an in memoriam gallery online, which usually includes more stars not mentioned in the broadcast.

In 2015, the Oscars was widely criticized for not including Joan Rivers the year before. The Academy defended its decision in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter at the time.

“Joan Rivers is among the many worthy artists and filmmakers we were unfortunately unable to feature in the In Memoriam segment of this year’s Oscar show,” read the statement. “She is, however, included in our In Memoriam gallery on Oscar.com.”