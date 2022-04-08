Critically-Acclaimed Sci-Fi Thriller Series Getting Spinoff 5 Years After Its Series Finale

✖

Nearly five years after it ended, fans are set to once again be immersed in the world of Orphan Black. AMC Networks on Wednesday officially greenlit a new Orphan Black spinoff titled Orphan Black: Echoes. The new series, set in the same world as the original series, is set to premiere its 10-episode debut season on AMC+ and the company's linear networks in 2023.

The upcoming series is set in the near future and dives into "the exploration of the scientific manipulation of human existence," per the official synopsis provided by AMC. Echoes follows "a group of women as they weave their way into each other's lives and embark on a thrilling journey, unravelling the mystery of their identity and uncovering a wrenching story of love and betrayal." Anna Fishko, who serves as creator, writer, showrunner, and executive producer, teased that the series "embraces the legacy of the original show has been so gratifying, and I'm excited for audiences to embark on a new journey that explores the big questions of what makes us who we are."

Along with Fishko, John Fawcett, the co-creator and director of the original series, is tapped as director and executive producer. Fawcett said he is "thrilled that we can bring this new chapter to them. Without our fans, this new show certainly wouldn't exist and for that I am deeply grateful. I can't wait to 'follow the crazy science' for them!" David Fortier and Ivan Schneeberg, executive producers from Boat Rocker who worked on the original series, are set to return as executive producers on Echoes, with Katie O'Connell Marsh, Nick Nantell, and Kerry Appleyard will also executive produce for Boat Rocker.

"We started our journey down the Orphan Black rabbit hole when Sarah Manning watched Beth Childs inexplicably jump in front of an oncoming train. Since then, a passionate fandom has joined us for a wildly entertaining ride," Fortier and Schneeberg said. "We're delighted to be partnering with AMC and Anna Fishko and joining forces again with John Fawcett, to boldly reenter the Orphan Black universe. Once again, we welcome Clone Club along for the ride and look forward to adventuresome new fans taking the leap. Strap yourselves in and hold on!"

Echoes will arrive five years after Orphan Black came to an end. Starring Tatiana Maslany as its lead, Orphan Black premiered back in March 2013 to critical praise. The series focused on Sarah Manning, one of several genetically identical human clones. The series ran for five seasons before coming to an end in August 2017. Orphan Black: Echoes is set to premiere on AMC+ and the company's linear networks in 2023.