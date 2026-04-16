Original ‘Baywatch’ Star Set to Reprise Role in Reboot

Another original Baywatch star will be reprising their role on Fox’s upcoming reboot of the iconic lifeguard drama.

Erika Eleniak, who starred as Shauni McClain in the first two seasons of the original Baywatch, is set to reprise her role as a guest star in the new reboot, Variety reports.

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The former Baywatch lifeguard will return as a Santa Monica city councilwoman who returns to the beach to help Hobie Buchannon (Stephen Amell) kick off the annual Beach Games between the reigning champions of Baywatch and the Coast Guard.

Erika Eleniak at the premiere of ABC News Studios docuseries “After Baywatch: Moment in the Sun” held at The Bungalow on August 26, 2024 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

Eleniak returns alongside fellow original Baywatch star David Chokachi, who is reprising the role of Cody Madison on the news series. In the new iteration, Cody is running The Shoreline, “the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill.”

“[He] still puts on the red trunks for the occasional shift saving lives,” as per his character description. “He’s a mentor to and a friend, providing a second home for his fellow lifeguards… and always offering free wings after a big save.”

Amell stars in Fox’s new iteration of the classic show, playing Hobie Buchannon, who was originally played in the character’s younger years by Brandon Call. Now, as a Baywatch Captain, Hobie’s life is turned upside down when his long-lost daughter, Charlie (Jessica Belkin), shows up at his door.

Charlie, who is fleeing a “complicated” home life to become a Baywatch lifeguard like her dad, is described as “fearless, passionate, and occasionally reckless,” someone who has “all the makings of a Buchannon legend.” However, “she has a lot to learn,” and the father she never met “might be exactly the mentor she’s always needed.”

VENICE, CA – MARCH 18: Shay Mitchell, Noah Beck, Hassie Harrison, and Stephen Amell are seen on the set of Baywatch on March 18, 2026 in Venice, California. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

The Baywatch reboot also stars Shay Mitchell as Trina, Hassie Harrison as Nat, Thaddeus LaGrone as Brad, Brooks Nader as Selene, Noah Beck as Luke, Livvy Dunne as Grace and Nadia Gray as Lisa.

“In its first run, Baywatch defined an entire era of beach life and elevated lifeguards to an iconic status. Now, with our partners at Fremantle, this television juggernaut is set for a modern-day comeback,” Michael Thorn, President of FOX Television Network, said in a September 2025 press release statement. “Together, FOX and Fremantle, along with Matt Nix and original co-creator Greg Bonann, will bring the California dream to a whole new generation of fans with fresh stories, rising stars and all the spectacle that makes the Baywatch franchise a global sensation.”

Baywatch is set to premiere on Fox as part of the 2026-2027 season.