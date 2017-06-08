When Does Orange Is The New Black Season 5 Come Out?

Netflix’s beloved prison dramedy, Orange Is The New Black, is gearing up to drop a new season, and the wait is almost over.

The show’s fifth season is set to premiere on Friday, June 9. And, of course, in typical Netflix fashion all 13 episodes of the new season will be available at once.

However, don’t expect the show to be ready to play at midnight ET.

Netflix has recently waited to release new shows at midnight PT. So, if you’re on the East Coast, pour yourself a cup of coffee, because you’ll be up until 3 a.m. waiting for the new episodes to pop up in your Netflix cue.

However, thanks to some unlawful hackers, some episode details have been leaked. Also, reviews of the series episodes have pointed out some basic plot points we’ll see unfolding.

(Mild spoilers ahead)

When we left the women of Litchfield prison at the end of season 4, an all out uprising had broken out. Daya had a gun pointed at a guard’s head, with whether she pulls the trigger left a mystery.

Well, as you’d imagine, we find out what she does. But more importantly, we see that the prison erupts into an all out riot that extends throughout the season, according to The Independent.

This could be easily predicted judging by the season’s end and by see the title of season five, episode one: “Riot FOMO.”

Other reported episode titles include “Litchfield’s Got Talent” and “Flaming Hot Cheetos, Literally.” So riot or not, it appears the women are having a bit of (fiery) fun.

Notable production credits include series creator Jenji Kohan penning episode one and Laura Prepon, who plays Alex on the show, is set to direct an episode called “The Reverse Midas Touch.”

All of Orange Is The New Black‘s four season are currently available to stream on Netflix.