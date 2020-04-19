‘One World: Together at Home’: NBC, ABC and CBS Viewers Weigh in on Coronavirus Relief Special

It was an unprecedented night of television on Saturday, which left quite an impression on its global audience. One World: Together at Home was a global special hosted by The Tonight Show’s Jimmy Fallon, Jimmy Kimmel Live host Jimmy Kimmel and The Late Show’s Stephen Colbert, who were joined by members of the Sesame Street cast.

The special was organized by Global Citizen, the World Health Organization and pop star Lady Gaga, which aired live on Saturday and appeared on several of the networks run by ABC, NBC and ViacomCBS. While she was one of the dozens of names in the event’s star-studded lineup, Lady Gaga assured people that One World: Together at Home was not a coronavirus fundraiser, explaining that over $35 million has already been raised to support relief efforts thanks to both corporate and philanthropic donations. “We want to raise the money before we go on air. When we do go on air, put your wallets away, your credit cards away and enjoy the show.”

Instead of raising funds, the show celebrated the massive global effort that’s being undertaken to slow the spread of coronavirus. Suffice to say, several viewers shared their impressions on Twitter.

#TogetherAtHome i thought i’d be mad about it not being a gaga song but honestly she’s killing it … what a perfect choice because i am in infact smiling — Robs No.9 (@DiamondGaga_) April 19, 2020

Along with the three big U.S. networks, One World: Together also aired on iHeartMedia as well as Canada’s Bell Media networks.

Stevie Wonder is such an amazing musician. A true inspiration! #TogetherAtHome #GlobalCitizen — Margaret (@badkindofyouth) April 19, 2020

Outside the U.S. and Canada, the special was broadcast by Bell Media Group; in the Middle East; RTE in Ireland; and MultiChoice Group in Africa. BBC One will air show on Sunday, April 19 for U.K. viewers.

So…let it be. We’re in the midst of a pandemic. I will enjoy this evening from my couch 🛋 & I will cry 😢 & I will…oh will I EVER…dance my ass off because this nervous energy has got to go. #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/1p7BCtf3DG — Barbie Hahn (@barbiehahna) April 19, 2020

#TogetherAtHome DO U WANT VOICE?

STEVIE WONDER IS A KING pic.twitter.com/XXomDgq9NT — Chris•tine – Ann(e)’s daughter 🎩♥️👒 (@alligatortearsq) April 19, 2020

Along with the broadcast, the special was available on multiple online platforms, including Twitter, Twitch, Yahoo, YouTube, Facebook, Instagram, Amazon Prime Video and Apple.

Kacey Musgraves has such a nice voice #TogetherAtHome — Deegan (@ChattingCat) April 19, 2020

Hugh Evans, Global Citizen CEO and co-founder issued a statement saying that One World: Together “aims to serve as a source of unity and encouragement in the global fight to end COVID-19.”

Just over here crying again after @KaceyMusgraves sang Rainbow 🌈 #TogetherAtHome — SaraBeth (@SBSwags) April 19, 2020

“Through music, entertainment and impact, the global live-cast will celebrate those who risk their own health to safeguard everyone else’s,” Evans’ statement continued.

Who else keeps expecting the cast from high school musical to pop out everytime they say “we’re all in this together”? #TogetherAtHome pic.twitter.com/ocNmOfbw7e — Daesey (@DaeseyMusic) April 19, 2020

Judging by this concert, sound engineers should also be essential workers… #TogetherAtHome — Steve Creswick (@SteveCreswick) April 19, 2020

Director-General of WHO Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus added that “We may have to be apart physically for a while, but we can still come together virtually to enjoy great music. The One World: Together At Home concert represents a powerful show of solidarity against a common threat.”