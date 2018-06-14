‘One Tree Hill’ Alum Sophia Bush Reacts to Roseanne Barr’s Racist Remarks

Sophia Bush gave her opinion on the Roseanne Barr racist tweet scandal while discussing the sexual harassment allegations against One Tree Hill creator Mark Schwann.

The actress called into Andy Cohen’s Sirius XM radio show and spoke about a variety of topics. Among conversations about her five-month marriage to Chad Michael Murray and her departure from NBC’s Chicago P.D., Bush also discussed the Schwann controversy.

The executive producer was fired from his show The Royals after more than 40 claims of sexual harassment from people on both of his series surfaced. Bush, her co-star Hilarie Burton, and others rejoiced that justice had finally been served.

“I mean, look, we are not the only group of girls that’s ever had a boss who was a pig,” Bush told Cohen about Schwahn.

“I want to qualify or specify something,” Bush continued, according to Too Fab. “That show for us was very interesting because at times it was wonderful, and at times it really wasn’t. Our writers room was in LA so we had plenty of time where he wasn’t on set. When you have to be on set with somebody day in day out who is so vile it’s a different story.”

She also went on to discuss her own experience being harassed by the TV writer.

“Look, my mom is a crazy Italian lady from New Jersey,” she continued. “The first time Mark Schwahn grabbed my a– I hit him in front of six other producers and I hit him f-king hard and he came back to LA and I was told years later by one of the then-writers who became an EP that he came back being like, ‘That f-king entitled b–, who does she think she is?’”

“And this very sweet man Mike who I love and is like a ride or die for me was like, ‘Maybe you shouldn’t touch the girls’ and Mark gave him the option of shut up and keep your job or get out,” she added. “So it was unhealthy for everybody, but in a way I was 21 and I didn’t know and it was very clear to him to stay away from me. You heard comments, you knew about things he said to people, we knew about the late night texts.”

She then went on to say people don’t understand that they can’t always just leave a toxic job, considering the negative ramifications the decision could have on their career, as well as on the livelihoods of the crew.

Thinking of the crew prompted Bush to bring up Barr, and how her racist tweet against Valerie Jarrett led to the cancellation of her hit ABC series.

“It’s the reason I am angry about Roseanne being hired back to TV at all,” Bush explained. “200 people lost their jobs because she is a psychotic racist. There are people who have families … and it’s not fair to make everyone suffer because one person can’t reign their entitlement in.”

Roseanne was canceled at the end of May after Barr’s tweet received an avalanche of backlash. Rumors have been swirling of the network attempting to green light a spinoff series without the disgraced comedian, but no confirmation has bee released by ABC.