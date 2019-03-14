‘One Day at a Time’ Co-Creator Issues Statement Following Cancellation: ‘Our Hearts Are Very Heavy’

One Day at a Time co-creator has issued a statement following the series’ cancellation, stating how their “hearts are very heavy.”

Following the cancellation news, Mike Royce took to Twitter to share a joint-statement from him and his co-creator Gloria Calderon Kellett that explained Netflix had notified them “last night” of the decision.

“We had the time of our lives making this show,” the statement read. “We worked with the best, most giving and talented cast, writers and crew ever, as well as the incomparable Norman Lear. So while our hearts are very heavy, they are also bursting with appreciation for this amazing experience.”

“And for all of you. All of you who told us how much One Day at a Time means to you. We’ve worked on many shows, but never have we experienced the outpouring of love, connection, and support like we have with ODAAT,” the statement continued.

The statement went on to explain that — along with Sony, the show’s producing studio — Royce and Kellett intend to explore options that would allow them to bring the show back elsewhere.

Netflix shared the news on Thursday and explained why it made the choice to not continue the series, saying, “We’ve made the very difficult decision not to renew One Day At A Time for a fourth season.”

“The choice did not come easily — we spent several weeks trying to find a way to make another season work but in the end simply not enough people watched to justify another season,” Netflix added.

Netflix also thanked the creators of One Day at a Time for the hard work they put in across three seasons.

“Thank you Norman Lear for bringing this series back to television. Thank you Gloria Calderon Kellett & Mike Royce for always making us laugh and never shying away from bravely and beautifully tackling tough subject matter in a meaningful way,” the company wrote.

Netflix has cited “not enough people” watching One Day at a Time as the reason for why they chose not to continue with the series, it is noteworthy that the the show has been a critical success for all three seasons.