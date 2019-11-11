‘One Day at a Time’: Pop TV Sets Premiere Date for Season 4 of Canceled Netflix Series

After being canceled at Netflix and then revived by Pop TV earlier this year, the Alvarez family will make their cable debut when One Day at a Time Season 4 premieres in early 2020. At Sunday’s Vulture Festival, Pop TV announced that the 13-episode fourth season will premiere on the network a year after its Netflix cancellation in March 2020. An exact premiere date has not yet been revealed.

During the ODAAT Sunday panel, which included executive producers Norman Lear and Brent Miller, showrunners Gloria Calderón Kellett and Mike Royce, and cast members Rita Moreno, Justina Machado, Isabella Gomez, Marcel Ruiz, Stephen Tobolowsky, and Todd Grinnell, Kellett spoke on the changes the series will undergo. Unlike its previous seasons on Netflix, where all episodes dropped at once, Season 4 will roll out on a weekly basis.

“We’re so excited! We get to have a breath between each episode,” Kellet said of the new format, according to Vulture, adding that they hope a weekly release schedule will allow for more regular audience engagement.

The panel also discussed the fact that the series will now air with a more traditional network sitcom runtime and formatting.

“We’re gonna have commercials?!” Moreno asked jokingly.

Debuting on Netflix in January of 2017, the streamer announced in March of this year that ODAAT would be ending after just three seasons. The announcement sparked widespread backlash, with fans petitioning for the series to be saved. In June, it was announced that Pop TV had picked up the series for a fourth season, marking the first time that a cable network had saved a cancelled series that first aired on a streaming service.

“How amazing it is to be involved with this brilliant and culturally significant series that deals with important themes one minute while making you laugh the next,” Pop TV president Brad Schwartz said in a statement at the time, TVLine reports. “If Schitt’s Creek has taught us anything, it’s that love and kindness always wins. Pop is now the home to two of the most critically praised and fan-adored comedies in all of television, bringing even more premium content to basic cable. We couldn’t be more proud to continue telling heartwarming stories of love, inclusion, acceptance and diversity that pull on your emotions while putting a smile on your face.”

A reimagining of the classic 1975-1984 sitcom created by Whitney Blake and Allan Manings, ODAAT stars Machado as Penelope, the head of a Cuban-American family, with Gomez and Ruix as her children.

Seasons 1-3 of One Day at a Time are available for streaming on Netflix. Season 4 will debut on Pop TV in March 2020.