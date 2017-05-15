Ginnifer Goodwin Comments On Snow’s Possible Return To Once Upon A Time

WARNING: MAJOR SPOILERS FROM THE SEASON SIX FINALE OF ONCE UPON A TIME AHEAD!

Every story has an ending, and many of the most beloved characters on Once Upon A Time wrapped their tales up on Sunday night. As war wages on elsewhere, Snow, Charming, and their family will live happily ever after in Storybrooke.

While fans were excited to see the characters get the ending they’d always wanted, it still came with a price. Once Upon A Time will return in the fall, but without the talents of Ginnifer Goodwin, Josh Dallas, Jennifer Morrison, and others.

Since the characters are technically still around, fans have already started to wonder if Snow and Charming could appear again down the road. Luckily, Goodwin didn’t rule out a return.

During an interview with EW, Goodwin, and real-life husband Josh Dallas, were asked about if either one of them were willing to come back in the future. Goodwin responded exactly how fans would hope.

“In keeping with the aforementioned continuation-as-happy-ending, OF COURSE I (and we) will be back. It’s merely time for ONCE to focus on something new because ONCE does ‘new’ extremely well.”

Yes, the show is going to take a very new direction, as it follows the stories of Regina, Hook, and Rumple. However, is everyone’s favorite fairytale couple is called upon, they’re willing to come back around.

ABC officially renewed Once Upon A Time for a seventh season, and it’s expected to begin airing this fall.

