Emma Swan Drops Baby Bombshell on ‘Once Upon a Time’

Once Upon a Time fans were in for a big surprise on Friday night when Jennifer Morrison made her final appearance as Emma Swan.

The best part, however, was when she revealed she’s pregnant with her first child with Hook.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Up Next: Cinderella and Henry Team Up in First ‘Once Upon a Time’ Season Premiere Photos

The reveal comes after star Colin O’Donoghue teased the sweet news in an interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“You’ll have to watch it see,” he teased when pressed about whether thre was a baby bombshell on the way. “You’re not going to get it out of me that easily.”

“You get to see a different side of Hook as well in that episode and a different version of himself, so it’s good,” the star added.

More: ‘Once Upon a Time’ Season 7 Details Revealed

Fans, naturally, lost it at the news.

Emma Swan just told Henry she’s pregnant and I screamed — Emily ✿ (@Oliviet35) October 14, 2017

EMMA SWAN IS PREGNANT pic.twitter.com/9DXNupqGHp — paulinha | 09d (@walkoutlandr) October 14, 2017

Hearing Emma Swan saying she’s pregnant is the greatest thing my ears have heard pic.twitter.com/f8mJldzRAV — ann (@mytvsoulmate) October 14, 2017

What did you think of this sendoff, Once Upon a Time fans?