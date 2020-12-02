Niecy Nash Addresses Future of 'Reno 911' as Quibi Goes Under (Exclusive)

✖

Only a short seven months since it initially launched, Quibi is no longer operable as of Tuesday. What does that mean for the bevy of content that existed on the streaming service? Well, at least when it comes to Reno 911!, fans will still be able to watch the hilarious cops in action in another, brand-new season. During a conversation with Reno 911! star Niecy Nash, the actor told PopCulture.com exclusively that the series will turn to another avenue following the shuttering of Quibi.

According to Variety, Quibi previously announced that its board had decided to shut down in October. The streaming service was meant to bring viewers a daily dose of "quick bite" originals, including a rebooted Reno 911!. However, as of Tuesday (Dec. 1), the app is no longer operable, and those who have downloaded it will not be able to access any of Quibi's content. Many of the shows that existed on the streaming service will now have to find new homes (i.e. streaming sites or networks) to stay in production. That is exactly the case with Reno 911!. So, what did the comedy series' star Nash have to say about the situation?

"We finished our last season recently, we just wrapped that up. And I believe it is going to live somewhere else. So, I'm happy for that," Nash told PopCulture.com while discussing her partnership with HP and her own helpful holiday activities. While it's not clear where Reno 911! will end up, rest assured that the show's next season is as funny as ever. "What I do know is that the season we finished is hilarious, that it is going to live somewhere else. And not only that, it just makes me so happy to bring people joy during trying times. So, I'm very happy that we were able to complete another season to be able to share with everyone."

Back in September, Quibi announced that they were renewing Reno 911! for another season on their platform. The comedy series initially ran on Comedy Central from 2003 to 2009. However, since Quibi has now shut down, it's unclear what will happen with the show's next season. As Nash herself stated, the season has already completed filming. So, there is still a good chance that fans will catch up on the hilarious antics within the Reno Police Department on another streaming service or network. To stay up-to-date on everything related to Nash, Reno 911!, and more, make sure that you keep up with PopCulture.com.