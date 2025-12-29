Nickelodeon Star Reunites With Co-Star Amid Homelessness

Tylor Chase found comfort from an old friend. The Ned’s Declassified School Survival Guide alum reunited with his former co-star, Daniel Curtis Lee, who reached out after learning of Chase dealing with homelessness.

The Nickelodeon alum’s homeless status was spread across social media. The heartbreaking situation, especially during the holiday season, caught the attention of his fans and peers.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I just wanted to give you an update,” Curtis Lee shared in an Instagram video Dec. 23. “Shaun Weiss and his team put a lot of effort into trying to get him into a hospital last night—and I thought it worked. His dad told me it worked, but it turns out he kind of backed out. So, today I went to have pizza with him,” he added, sharing footage from their meal together. “Also, I got to let him chat with his old friend Devon Werkheiser.”

The two had a FaceTime call as they helped Chase find accommodations at a hotel amid the busy holiday season. “He trusted an old friend,” Curtis Lee added. “He wanted to stay local and this was the only one that was open.”

The two shared a long embrace, with Curtis Lee promising his former colleague that he’ll return to check up on him. “Love you, dude,” Chase replied. “Thank you. I’m so happy to see you.”

Curtis Lee is hopeful the outpour of love will help will eventually help Chase get “back on his feet,” adding, “He’s on my heart, often on my mind,” the actor shared in a Dec. 22 Instagram video, adding that Chase “seems to be really excited about the fact that so many people have been inspired by him.”

“Tylor was a sensitive, sweet, and kind kid,” Werkheiser told TMZ on Dec. 22. “It is heartbreaking to see him this way.” He added, “My only hope is that from this exposure, someone with real understanding and resources can step in, get Tylor into treatment, and help him get back on track.”

The New York Post would later report that Chase would be hospitalized on Christmas Day and getting the treatment necessary to get back on the right track. A family friend let the outlet know that Chase would be completing a three-day detox. “He’s currently receiving medical attention to get him healthy, to get him all better,” he noted in a social media post.

“I was able to finally get ahold of a crisis center that would come out and do a same-day evaluation,” Jacob “Jake” Harris told the Daily Mail. “They determined he needed immediate help and brought him to a local hospital for 72-hour treatment,” he said. “He’s in good care now. And the future is looking bright. He just needed someone to actually do something to help.”