Netflix Revives Hit Nickelodeon Show for Spinoff

The Victorious spinoff Hollywood Arts has been picked up by Netflix nearly a year after the revival of the beloved Nickelodeon show was first reported to be in development.

Netflix has ordered 26 episodes of the new series to debut in 2026, followed by releases on Nickelodeon and Paramount+, Variety reported Friday.

Victorious star Daniella Monet will reprise her role as Trina Vega in the new show, which she will also executive produce. Hollywood Arts production is scheduled to begin in the near future in Vancouver.

Daniella Monet at the Nickelodeon 2025 Kids’ Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on June 21, 2025 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)

“Struggling actress Trina Vega (Monet) returns to her former high school, Hollywood Arts, as an unqualified substitute teacher, quickly finding herself both clashing with and unexpectedly inspiring a new generation of ambitious and talented students as they learn to find their true path at Hollywood’s most elite performing arts school,” the official logline reads.

“Coming back as Trina alongside such a dynamic, powerful cast of newcomers is something I feel very lucky and grateful to do,” Monet said in a statement, as per Variety. “Victorious was in a lot of ways life changing for all of us, our cast is forever bonded by that experience, and to think that I have an opportunity to steward anything close to that is a feeling I can’t begin to describe.”

She continued, “As an actress, producer, and mom, I am so eager to create something we can all be proud to share with the world.”

Joining the Hollywood Arts cast are Alyssa Miles, Emmy Liu-Wang, Peyton Jackson, Erika Swayze, and Martin Kamm, with Yvette Nicole Brown set to guest star.

Actors Leon Thomas, Michael Eric Reid, Avan Jogia, Victoria Justice, Elizabeth Gillies, Daniella Monet and Ariana Grande from “Victorious” arrive at Nickelodeon’s 23rd Annual Kids’ Choice Awards held at UCLA’s Pauley Pavilion on March 27, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Larry Busacca/KCA2010/Getty Images for KCA)

Victorious first aired on Nickelodeon for four seasons from 2010 to 2013 and starred Ariana Grande, Victoria Justice, Leon Thomas III, Matt Bennett, Elizabeth Gillies, and Avan Jogia.

Hollywood Arts marks the second Victorious spinoff to make it to air. Sam & Cat, which starred Grande alongside iCarly‘s Jennette McCurdy, aired one season in 2013.