Paramount+ Removes Nickelodeon Titles From Its Library

Those looking to stream their favorite Nickelodeon classics won’t be able to do so anymore via Paramount+. Deadline reports the streaming giant removed Nickelodeon titles from its library, leaving fans stumped. Some of the popular hits removed include Doug, Blue’s Room, and Big Time Rush.

Doug, which premiered in 1991 on Nickelodeon and ran for four seasons, was one of the earliest titles of the “Nicktoons” run. Other hits like Rugrats, The Ren & Stimpy Show, Rocko’s Modern Life, Aaahh!! Real Monsters, Hey Arnold! were later added.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Paramount+ also removed titles including My Life As A Teenage Robot and shows based on DreamWorks Animation films like Kung Fu Panda: Legends of Awesomeness and The Penguins of Madagascar.

Other titles — including AwesomenessTV, Breadwinners, Game Shakers, House of Anubis, Let’s Just Play: Go Healthy Challenge, Welcome to the Wayne, Wonder Pets, and Zoofari — were also removed from Paramount+. ALVINNN!!! and the Chipmunks, Blue’s Room, Big Time Rush, Face’s Music Party, Fanboy & Chum Chum, Ni Hao, Kai-Lin, Oobi, Sanjay & Craig, The Upside Down Show, and Tot Cop are also no longer available to stream.

As for why Paramount+ removed the Nickelodeon titles, the streamer had yet to respond to Deadline at the time of this report. There was no warning the titles would be removed.

It’s not the first time such purges have happened on the streamer. AV Club reports Paramount+ removed a huge list of kid content in March, including the Rugrats reboot, which was a Paramount+ original series based on the Nickelodeon cartoon. The original series premiered in 1991 and ran for nine seasons before birthing a movie franchise and popular merchandise lines. The animated series centers on mischievous toddlers.

The Paramount reboot premiered in May 2021. The reboot aired over two seasons and was removed from Paramount+ as part of a “strategic decision to focus on content with mass global appeal,” the streamer noted at the time.