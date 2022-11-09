Major 2021 Movie Sets TV Premiere

The PAW Patrol team and their big screen debut is now coming to the small screen. Following its initial theatrical run back in August 2021 and after more than a year of exclusive streaming on Paramount+, PAW Patrol: The Movie is set to make its cable debut. The film will is set to air on Nickelodeon on Friday, Nov. 18, the What's On Paramount+ Twitter account revealed. The movie will still stream on Paramount+.

An adaptation of the popular children's TV series, which follows young boy named Ryder who leads a crew of search and rescue dogs, PAW Patrol: The Movie saw the group of friends taking on their biggest rival yet: Humdinger. When Humdinger starts wreaking havoc as the mayor of Adventure City, Ryder and the heroic pups put their exciting new gadgets and gear to use as they teamed up with a savvy dachshund to save the citizens of Adventure City. Directed by Cal Brunker, PAW Patrol: The Movie saw several members of the show's cast reprising their roles, including Kingsley Marshall (voicing Marshall), Keegan Hedley (voicing Rubble), Shayle Simons (voicing Zuma), Lilly Bartlam (voicing Skye) and Ron Pardo (voicing both Cap'n Turbot and Mayor Humdinger). The voice cast was rounded out by newcomers to the franchise, including Iain Armitage, Marsai Martin, Yara Shahidi, Kim Kardashian, Randall Park, Dax Shepard, Tyler Perry, Jimmy Kimmel, and Will Brisbin.

PAW Patrol: The Movie premiered at the Vue Leicester Square in London on August 8, 2021 before releasing worldwide later that month. It was made available for streaming on Paramount+ at the same time. The film proved to be a major success, grossing more than $135 million at the global box office. It also secured an 80% critics rating on Rotten Tomatoes and a 97% audience score.

News of the film's cable debut comes as the PAW Patrol franchise is set to expand yet again. Following the box office success of PAW Patrol: The Movie, Spin Master Corp. and Nickelodeon Movies announced in November 2021 that a sequel film, PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie, was in the works. Per Deadline, the upcoming film will follow the group of heroic pups after a magical meteor crash lands in Adventure City, and gives the PAW Patrol pups superpowers, transforming them into The Mighty Pups.

PAW Patrol: The Mighty Movie is set to hit theaters in October 2023. PAW Patrol: The Movie is available for streaming on Paramount+. The film will have its cable debut on Nickelodeon on Friday, Nov. 18.