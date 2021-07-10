Nickelodeon Reboot Reveals Its Original Cast Will Return

✖

The Garcias reboot scheduled to premiere on HBO Max has set its cast for Season 1 and all of its original cast members will be returning. Ada Maris (Sonia Garcia), Carlos Lacamara (Ray Garcia), Alvin Alvarez (Larry Garcia), Jeffrey Licon (Carlos Garcia), Bobby Gonzalez (George Garcia), Vaneza Pitynski (Lorena Garcia) will all reprise their roles for the reimagined series.

They're joined by new cast members Oliver Alexander as Max Garcia; Nitzia Chama as Ana Garcia; Maeve Garay as Victoria Garcia; Elsha Kim as Yunjin Huh Garcia; Ayva Severy as Andrea Huh Garcia; and Trinity Jo-Li Bliss as Alexa Huh Garcia. Coming from Brothers Garcia co-creator and executive producer Jeff Valdez's New Cadence Productions, the series will pick up with the Garcia kids, now as adults, as they embark on a beach house vacation with their parents.

The original show, which formerly premiered on Nickelodeon, followed the story of an American Latino family as they grew up in San Antonio, Texas. Narrated by the adult version of their son Larry Garcia, the series chronicled the groups ups and downs in school, work, and growing up. The Brothers Garcia aired on Nickelodeon from 2000-2004. It was credited as the first English-language sitcom to have an all Latino creative team and overall cast.

Production is already underway on The Garcias in Riviera Maya, Mexico around the Puerto Aventuras area. Filming has been split between locations in San Antonio, Texas and Mexico, which was done to highlight the American Latino family in Mexico experience. “We are really excited with our large cast,” said NCP Partner and show creator Jeff Valdez “They truly reflect America as it looks today. The stories and characters are not cookie cutter stereotypes. Since the show is serialized, audiences will be able to follow and embrace the fun and complex characters in our slice of life show. We posted the new cast members’ final auditions on our Instagram page thegarciatstv and it’s really moving to see the emotional moment we captured when an actor gets the role.”

"We want audiences to see that we are totally American and part of the 'new mainstream,'" NCP Partner and show creator Jeff Valdez said previously in a statement. "There are no themes of narcos, border walls, gang bangers or maids anywhere in this series - a fact that we are very proud of and hope that Hollywood will follow suit. We are extremely proud of the fact that this show will easily achieve 90+% positive Latino inclusion both in front of and behind the camera."