Nick Jonas Fans Heartbroken Over His 'The Voice' Exit
The coaches panel for the next season of The Voice has been revealed, and fans of Nick Jonas are heartbroken that he has exited the reality competition series. It was announced on Tuesday that Season 19 of The Voice will feature the coaching team of Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani, who is returning to fill the spot left vacant by Jonas.
While no official explanation appears to have been given, many have speculated that Jonas' exit is due to scheduling conflict with a film that he is shooting around the same time that the new season of The Voice debuts. Stefani previously took a hiatus from the show for Season 18, and it was uncertain when, or if, she'd be returning. Now that she is back and Jonas is out, fans of the star are taking to social media to express their sadness. Scroll down to see what people are saying.
Guess who's back? 😍 @GwenStefani returns to #TheVoice this fall on @NBC with @BlakeShelton, @KellyClarkson, and @JohnLegend. pic.twitter.com/EPaRETPJPQ— The Voice (@NBCTheVoice) June 16, 2020
Guess I’m a one and done voice watcher. Was so interested with Nick Jonas on it but now no thanks. pic.twitter.com/oQEWmOrBGV— Justin Hughes (@JHUGHESU0113) June 16, 2020
WE ONLY WATCHED FOR NICK !!!!— R (@Jan57131) June 16, 2020
WHATTTT WHERE’S NICK WTFFF— lourenzoooo (@lourenzooooo) June 16, 2020
I WANT NICK BACK
please— Rebecca McGinnis (@rcmcginnis21) June 16, 2020
I was hoping to have Gwen, Blake, Nick and Kelly on the same season. Nothing against John, I just thought it’d be a great group.— Krystal Bunny (@krystalbun) June 16, 2020
I want @nickjonas back on— Katie Burdge (@KatieBurdge3) June 16, 2020
no thank you. nicholas jerry jonas deserved better.— 𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐢. (@takeoverjonas) June 16, 2020
Nick was a fantastic coach 😢— Carey (@creads18) June 16, 2020
Nick 💔— Beronica (@beronicaq) June 16, 2020
I love but Gwen but We want Nicckkk😫😫— TH1RT3EN⚡️ (@S_Otuoze) June 16, 2020
but...but....where's @nickjonas .... I love Gwen but....😥— J.T. Cheyanne (@JTCheyanne) June 16, 2020
What happened to @nickjonas— Jordyn (@Jordyn44219072) June 16, 2020
Nick :(— Jonas Brothers Toronto 🍭 (@JBROSTORONTO) June 16, 2020
Bring back @nickjonas 😫😫😫— KentuckyGardener (@KentuckyGarden2) June 16, 2020
Guess I won't be watching. I loved having Nick on. Didn't watch the last time she was on.— Laura Durst (@Ldurst84) June 16, 2020
WHERE TF DID NICK JEFFERY JONAS GO— lourenzoooo (@lourenzooooo) June 16, 2020
I love Gwen but Nick sure did fit in well!! Great team of coaches!! 😍— Rachel (@rchood89) June 16, 2020
What happened to @nickjonas?!? He is so much better. 😔— Gina Guider (@Ginalilvol) June 16, 2020
Replace @johnlegend bring back @Usher or @xtina or @IAMJHUD or @nickjonas was refreshing. Or @Pharrell was great! So happy @gwenstefani is back. Kind of surprising though.— brenda hyatt (@auntb5555) June 16, 2020
Gwen or Nick?— Kevan J. (@KevanJ_) June 16, 2020