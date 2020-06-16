Nick Jonas Fans Heartbroken Over His 'The Voice' Exit

The coaches panel for the next season of The Voice has been revealed, and fans of Nick Jonas are heartbroken that he has exited the reality competition series. It was announced on Tuesday that Season 19 of The Voice will feature the coaching team of Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, Blake Shelton, and Gwen Stefani, who is returning to fill the spot left vacant by Jonas.

While no official explanation appears to have been given, many have speculated that Jonas' exit is due to scheduling conflict with a film that he is shooting around the same time that the new season of The Voice debuts. Stefani previously took a hiatus from the show for Season 18, and it was uncertain when, or if, she'd be returning. Now that she is back and Jonas is out, fans of the star are taking to social media to express their sadness. Scroll down to see what people are saying.