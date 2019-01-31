Nick Cannon Taking Over as Temporary ‘Wendy Williams Show’ Host

Nick Cannon will take over as host of The Wendy Williams Show as Wendy Williams continues to seek treatment for her health.

The news was announced in a statement from the official The Wendy Williams Show Instagram account on Tuesday. Cannon is set to guest-host from Monday, Feb. 4 until Wednesday, Feb. 6.

“Friend to the show and host of Fox’s The Masked Singer and MTV’s Wild n’ Out, @nickcannon will be guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, February 4th, Tuesday, February 5th & Wednesday, February 6th,” the statement read. “The new hour long episodes will include Wendy’s staple Hot Topics segment, ‘Ask Wendy,’ celebrity interviews and more!”

The news comes less than two weeks after it was announced that Williams, who recently suffered a hairline fracture to her shoulder, would be taking an “extended break” from her daytime talk show in order to seek treatment for complications tied to her Graves’ disease diagnosis.

“Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital,” the announcement read.

“Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being,” it conitnued. “Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family’s privacy during this time.”

Williams, who was slated to make her return to The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, Jan. 21, was replaced by a panel of “Hot Talkers” – Don Lemmon, Faith Jenkins, Heather McDonald, and Elizabeth Wagmesiter, as well as a number of others – beginning on Monday, Jan. 14 followed by repeat episodes airing the week of Jan. 21. Beginning the week of Jan. 28, the show has been hosted different guest hosts.

The 54-year-old talk show host had first discussed her Graves’ disease diagnosis in February of 2018 when she revealed that doctors had ordered her to take three weeks off from the talkshow rest and treat her symptoms.

In the months since, Williams’ health had become a point of concern for many, including friends who allegedly had “been concerned about her in recent weeks” as Williams could “barely stand at times, and has totally checked out.”

Williams, who lives in New Jersey, is reportedly considering relocating to Manhattan in order to better focus on her health. Currently, there is no specific date that she is set to return to her talk show.