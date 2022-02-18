Nick Cannon Defends Kanye West’s Actions With Kim Kardashian, Compares to His Mariah Carey Romance

Kanye West has at least one supporter in Nick Cannon as he continues his quest to win his estranged wife Kim Kardashian back. The comedian, who recently came out with his own single referencing his ex-wife Mariah Carey, admitted he supports Kanye’s latest antics to “get his woman back” during a recent episode of his eponymous talk show.

“I was out there trying to spread that little Kanye West energy. Kanye trying to get Kim back though, ain’t he?” Cannon said of his latest song “Alone,” which was released on Valentine’s Day. “He pulled up to her house in a Toyota Tacoma full of roses. He really did that.”

Kanye celebrated Valentine’s Day by delivering a truck full of roses to his ex-wife. He put the words “MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR” on the side of the Toyota Tacoma as a clear calling card to his spouse.

Kanye West delivers a truck full of roses to Kim Kardashian:



“MY VISION IS KRYSTAL KLEAR 🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹🌹” pic.twitter.com/rujU5CkvpV — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) February 14, 2022

“He is trying to get his woman back. And, as a matter of fact, Kanye, I need you on the remix to my record. That’s what we gonna do. I salute everything Kanye is trying to do. Get your woman back,” Cannon continued. “He got kids with her. I can get Mariah back? But Kanye can’t get Kim back? Y’all ain’t right. Y’all ain’t right. We gonna do the remix, that’s all I’m saying, Kanye pull up in the Toyota with the roses, I’ll pull up in the minivan with some butterflies, it’s going down.”

After going on a crusade against Kim’s current boyfriend Pete Davidson, Kanye deleted all of his posts except for one in which he apologized for his behavior and his captions in all caps. “I’ve learned that using all caps makes people feel like I’m screaming at them. I’m working on my communication. I can benefit from a team of creative professionals, organizers, mobilizers and community leaders,” he wrote. “Thank everybody for supporting me. I know sharing screen shots was jarring and came off as harassing Kim. I take accountability. I’m still learning in real time. I don’t have all the answers. To be good leader is to be a good listener.” Though, as of Thursday, he has a new solo post on his page. This time, calling out Perez Hilton for his commentary on Kanye’s situation. “I have a direct question for Mario Armando Lavandeira, Jr. Do you think jokes about mental health are funny?” he asks next to a picture of the blogger’s face.