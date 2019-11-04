NFL Once Again Delays Sunday Night CBS Shows, ‘God Friended Me, ‘NCIS: LA’ and ‘Madam Secretary’

CBS’ Sunday night slate of television will once again face a delay this week thanks to the NFL. While it won’t be a long delay, it is a real issue for most fans of the CBS hits that don’t watch football.

The delay will only affect ET and CT viewers, meaning the PT fans can tune in without any delay later this evening. But for those affected, they’ll be waiting a little over a half hour before their shows kick off.

This includes 60 Minutes, God Friended Me, NCIS: Los Angeles, and Madam Secretary. The network believed the came will come to a close by 7:30 p.m. EST, giving the Packers and Chargers plenty of time to make fans angry.

NFL ratings are trending up for the network, so this type of delay isn’t too much of a surprise. But that also doesn’t mean some people are venting their frustration yet again.

“EVERY FRICKIN SUNDAY! THIS IS TERRIBLE THAT YALL PUT SPORTS OVER THE ACTUAL SHOWS. SICK OF IT CBS!” one angry fan wrote.

“It’s such BS because the original game was over and they went to a different game that ran over. WTF!!!” another exasperated fan shared.

“Why does this not surprise me?” a third added.

Others were quick to chastise the network for keeping these shows on Sunday despite the regular interruption by the NFL. To rectify this, they offered a few solutions on social media.

“Move these shows to different night!!!!!” one fan enthusiastically suggested.

“Here’s a thought- start the [f—ng] game an hour earlier!! Most of us have to get up and go to work Monday morning. I’m sick of this crap!!!!” another pointed out, citing the plight of the working person.

Luckily, for most fans, this will soon not be an issue thanks to the holidays. Most television shows go on break during the Thanksgiving and Christmas seasons, typical from late-November until early January. There are exceptions to this practice and holiday specials that air, but it is regular for series to go on a break. Once January hits, the regular NFL season will have ended and any delays will have to wait until the next year.

So be patient, CBS fans. Your nightmare is almost over.