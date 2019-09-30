NFL Games Delay Sunday’s CBS Shows ‘NCIS: LA,’ ‘God Friended Me’ and ‘Evil’

The NFL saw some of its game run a little longer than expected, leading to a delay in CBS’ nighttime programming. The effected shows in the Eastern and Central time zones are 60 Minutes, NCIS, God Friended Me and Evil.

Per CBS, 60 Minutes will get things going at 7:46 p.m. ET; God Friended Me will air at 8:46 p.m. ET; followed by NCIS: Los Angeles at 9:46; and Evil at 10:46 p.m. ET.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The Season 2 premiere of God Friended Me will pick up with Miles continuing to help God’s account and a new friend, Joy, following a new friend suggestion. One of the show’s star, Violett Beane, recently spoke with PopCulture.com about the upcoming season and the relationship between her character, Cara, and Miles.

“There definitely is a little bit of tension I would say from that cliffhanger,” Beane explained. “They do have to work through some stuff and figure out why is Cara having such a hard time telling him how she feels. I think it’s going to be really, really cool to see how it unfolds and hear what the viewers have to say about it.”

Fans of the show will recall that Cara left for an internship in Paris in the season finale. Beane teased that there will be a reunion between Cara and Miles.

“What Cara and Miles both realize is that the God Account actually wants him to come to Paris, and so their worlds kind of collide over in France,” she shared to PopCulture.com. “It’s going to be a pretty cool little story.”

NCIS: Los Angeles will also kick off its new season with the Season 11 premiere. Sunday’s episode will feature the highly anticipated JAG reunion that was previously teased. The trailer for the season revealed the return of two JAG characters together, Marine Lt. Col. Sarah “Mac” Mackenzie (Catherine Bell) and Navy Capt. Harmon “Harm” Rabb Jr. (David James Elliott).

As for Evil, the first episode that originally aired last Thursday will once again be on. The premiere of the supernatural show left some people feeling pretty confident this can be a show that keeps them up at night. Many on Twitter shared that they enjoyed the scares throughout the episode and are eager to see what’s next.

Evil will regularly air on Thursdays at 10 p.m. ET.