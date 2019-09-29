New ‘SNL’ Cast Member Shane Gillis Shown Using Racial Slur in Resurfaced Video

One of Saturday Night Live‘s latest cast members is already causing controversy for the long-running sketch series. After his announcement alongside Chloe Fineman and Bowen Yang, footage from Shane Gillis’ podcast, Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast, showed the new member of the SNL cast using racial slurs in reference to Chinese people according to Variety.

“Chinatown’s f—ing nuts,” Gillis tells to fellow comedian Matt McCusker in the clip. “Let the f—ing ch-nks live there.” Variety adds that the longer clip on YouTube was removed but shared by freelance writer Seth Simons on Twitter.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The clip, posted Sept. 26, 2018, seems to move from Chinatown to experiences in Chinese restaurants and the quality of Chinese food.

today SNL announced the hiring of its first cast member of East Asian descent, and also this guy pic.twitter.com/0FAGJZJUkK — Seth Simons (@sasimons) September 12, 2019

“The translation between you and the waiter is such a f—ing hassle, I’m pointing at it,” he says on the video.

Simons’ tweet thread was followed with outrage and shock from fellow commenters on Twitter.

“What’s the shortest amount of time an SNL cast member has lasted,” one commenter wrote.

“Lorne sure puts a lot of effort into making getting cast on SNL both a huge honor and, paradoxically, something any a–hole can do,” a second added.

“Took 43 years for an Asian dude to get on SNL and also this guy gets a shot,” a third pointed out.

“I can forgive being offensive if you are at the very least funny,” a fourth said. “That this was one of the least funny takes I’ve heard on any given thing only makes the s—-ness of it stand out all the more.”

Variety reached out to Gillis and NBC for a statement but didn’t receive a reply by the time of publication.

The new additions to the SNL cast, though Yang was a writer last season, comes on the heels of Leslie Jones’ exit from the series. This surprised many because fans assumed Kate McKinnon might be moving on at the end of last season, which turned out to be false.

SNL returns on September 28 with Woody Harrelson hosting and musical guest Billie Eilish.