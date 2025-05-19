New ‘Law & Order’ Spinoff Coming to The CW

The Law & Order universe keeps expanding. Variety reports Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent is heading to the CW as part of a spinoff of the franchise.

Predicated on the format created by producer Dick Wolf, the 10-episode first season will be led by Aden Young and Kathleen Munroe. It will premiere on the network this fall as part of its new 2025-2026 lineup.

A logline of the new series reads, Law & Order Toronto: Criminal Intent “follows the Specialized Criminal Investigations Unit’s detective duo, Detective Sergeants Henry Graff (Young) and Frankie Bateman (Munroe), as they investigate high-profile homicides in Canada’s largest metropolis. Their unique investigative skills are showcased through psychological tactics, with a heavy focus on the motives and actions of the criminals. These cases delve into the worlds of high finance, politics, real estate, media, and more.”

“’Law & Order Criminal Intent: Toronto’ is the next gripping chapter of one of the greatest and most recognizable broadcast television brands of all time, and we can’t wait to bring this series to The CW this fall,” The CW network president Brad Schwartz said in an official statement.

The series’ first season aired in Canada in 2024, coming in at the top primetime premiere on network Citytv and the top primetime debut for a drama that season. The sophomore season is currently airing in Canada.

Law & Order originally premiered in 1990. Since then, it’s birthed several spinoffs, which include Criminal Intent, UK, Trial by Jury, LA, True Crime, Organized Crime, and Special Victims Unit.

Organized Crime, a spinoff of Special Victims Unit, premiered in 2021. It focuses on the central figure, Detective Elliot Stabler. It picks up as he returns to the NYPD to battle organized crime after a devastating personal loss. Upon his return after a decade away, the city and police department have changed drastically, forcing him to adapt to a new way of policing.