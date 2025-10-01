New ‘Everybody Loves Raymond’ Special Coming to CBS for Show’s 30th Anniversary

One of TV’s most beloved sitcoms is getting an anniversary special.

The cast and creator of Everybody Loves Raymond will reunite for a 90-minute 30th anniversary special on CBS scheduled for Nov. 24 at 8 p.m.

Ray Romano and series creator Phil Rosenthal will look back on the comedy that made its debut on Sept. 13, 1996, and aired for nine seasons on CBS. The special will also feature interviews with cast members Brad Garrett, Patricia Heaton, Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten and Sullivan Sweeten, as well as never-before-seen outtakes.

The 30th anniversary special will also make sure to honor Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle, who played Marie and Frank Barone on the sitcom prior to their deaths in 2016 and 2006, respectively.

Other members of the cast, crew, and special guests are also on hand to share their special memories of the show.

Everybody Loves Raymond aired from 1996 to 2005, becoming one of the top-rated TV shows of its time. After nine seasons, the series finale drew nearly 33 million viewers. During its run, the CBS sitcom won 15 Emmys including two for best comedy series.

The Everybody Loves Raymond anniversary special is produced by Fulwell Entertainment, which also produced the Friends: The Reunion special in 2021. Executive producers are Romano, Rosenthal, Rory Rosegarten, Eddy Yablans, Gabe Turner, Emma Conway and Eric Pankowski for Fulwell Entertainment.

Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Special is set to air on Monday, Nov. 24 at 8 p.m. on CBS and streaming on Paramount+.

MeTV separately announced Wednesday that Everybody Loves Raymond will join its lineup of classic TV shows beginning Oct. 13, with two back-to-back episodes airing weeknights from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET and on Sundays from 10 p.m. to 11 p.m. ET.