New ‘Doctor Who’ Series in the Works

A new Doctor Who series is making its way to screens.

The BBC has announced that it will be expanding the Whoniverse by way of a preschool animated series.

BBC preschool channel CBeebies will be the home of an animated version of Doctor Who. Per the BBC, the new series “will see the Doctor traveling through time and space for the pre-school audience, solving mysteries and problems alongside their companions and other friends. And, of course, they may come up against one or two challenges on their way…”

“Everyone is welcome at CBeebies, including the Doctor!” Patricia Hidalgo, Director of Children’s and Education, said. “This much-loved franchise entertains millions around the world, so it is only right that our younger audience get to experience the wonder and the magic of the Doctor in a brand new format. This is an extremely exciting opportunity, and we are looking forward to welcoming companies to pitch for this new project, as we continue our commitment and investment in the UK’s animation industry.”

The untitled preschool animated series is actually not the only Doctor Who show in the works. The BBC and Disney+ are working on a new spinoff, The War Between the Land and the Sea. In the five-part series, “When a fearsome and ancient species emerges from the ocean, dramatically revealing themselves to humanity, an international crisis is triggered. With the entire population at risk, UNIT step into action as the land and sea wage war.” It’s expected to be released later this year.

Since Doctor Who’s launch on BBC in 1963, the franchise has expanded across the globe and across numerous iterations, spinoffs, movies, books, and other merchandise and media. Season 2 of Doctor Who aired its final episode in late May on Disney+. It is the 15th season in the revived era, and overall the 41st season of the series. Russell T Davies returned as showrunner, with Ncuti Gatwa portraying the Fifteenth Doctor. The season also stars Varada Sethu and Millie Gibson.

Not much information has been revealed about the preschool animated series, as the BBC is looking for a production company to create and produce the series. At the very least, Doctor Who is still going strong after all these years, and it won’t be going away anytime soon. The new series will allow the Whoniverse to expand to an even bigger audience.